New Milford, NJ

UPDATE: New Milford Woman Shot In Elmwood Park Expected To Survive, Suspect's Truck Found

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
The wounded woman was taken from the 7-Eleven on Broadway in Fair Lawn to Hackensack University Medical Center.

UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged.

James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.

Allandale is accused of shooting Cynthia Greco of New Milford three times at 113 Lincoln Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

The home is owned by Allandale's girlfriend, Lisa Dolack, who's friends with Greco. They'd worked several years together at what is now Hackensack Meridian Health.

Greco, who just turned 63 on Christmas Day, ended up at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn, nearly two miles from the home.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she or someone else had been driving.

She was rushed from there to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice aren't life-threatening.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at the home, but Allandale wasn't there, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

It turns out he'd fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snow plow on the front, which responders said was found overnight Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Paterson.

At one point, authorities believed Allandale might have gone into the Passaic River.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear, Foligno said.

"We want to let residents know that we have flooded the area with police patrols, some uniformed some undercover and are actively searching for the suspect," the chief said early Wednesday.

"Residents may see police K9s and police helicopters in the area," he said. "We have ample resources in the area to ensure the safety and security of our residents."

Allandale had served time in connection with the kidnapping of an ex-girlfriend in Wayne in the early 2000s, records show.

He is described as 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He'd been wearing a red sweater with reflective stripes when he fled, responders said.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find him is asked to 911, call Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700 or contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office (201) 646-2300.

