Warm-up expected to melt snow today; Widespread rain possible this New Year’s weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Snow melts today

Warming up for New Year

Widespread rain this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: We will have a dry day today. It’s cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Some patchy drizzle or fog is expected early. Highs reach the middle 40s.

There will be some sunshine peaking through scattered clouds later on. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says snow will melt today. Tonight will drop to the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: A very mild day. Highs in the low 50s. Clouds increase and we become breezy. At night some rain showers return.

FRIDAY: Highs in the low 50s. Rain is likely off and on throughout the day. Breezy again.

SATURDAY: More showers, some heavy rain at times. Highs in the middle 50s. Not many will see a dry day. Breezy at times throughout the day.

SUNDAY: Starting off in the 40s. Cloudy with more showers returning to the day, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Some dry time at night.

MONDAY: Some dry time. Highs in the middle 50s. Sun and clouds. Some rain showers returning at night.

TUESDAY: Getting warmer. Highs near 60 with some rain showers.

©2022 Cox Media Group