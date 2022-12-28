ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Football aside, 2022 was a good year for the Green Bay Packers and its fans

This was not a great season for the Green Bay Packers on the football field, but off the gridiron, the team and its fans had much to celebrate. From an English soccer team in Green Bay and an American football team in London to ongoing major construction at and around Lambeau Field, the Packers broke new ground in 2022, not the least of which was the team's report of more than a half-billion dollars in revenue. ...
247Sports

Bo Melton signs with Green Bay Packers

Rutgers rookie wide receiver has found himself on an active roster after a long season waiting his turn. Bo Melton has signed with the Green Bay Packers after spending the entire season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Melton was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was one of the final roster cuts at the end of the preseason. The Green Bay Packers announced that Melton was signed and that defensive lineman Dean Lowry was placed on injured reserve.
