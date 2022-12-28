Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights
Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers
Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
There are many things I’ve questioned during my time standing in line at TSA checkpoints, my sanity chief among them, but pilots and flight attendants being allowed to skip to the front of the line unchecked was never one. Perhaps I should have, though. According to a new report...
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
I got stuck in Southwest's holiday meltdown. My 'quick' trip took 41 hours, I never made it to my destination, and I don't know when I'll see my bag again.
When Southwest Airlines canceled holiday flights, Brady Goodman-Williams' quick trip home to see his mom became a 41-hour nightmare.
As Southwest Airlines continues to sort out its mess, Buttigieg is steamed
As beleaguered Southwest Airlines continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
Pete Buttigieg was warned about airline chaos MONTHS ago
State attorneys general the nation over warned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about 'an escalating pattern of airlines delaying and canceling flights' in August.
AOL Corp
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Your Southwest Airlines Flight Might Be CANCELED Until December 31st
Let’s be honest — holiday traveling is not for the faint of heart!. With crowds at the airports, heavy traffic on the roads, and unpredictable weather conditions, there are a lot of things to consider before packing up and heading out this time of year. For some people, traveling is the only way that they can see their families during the holidays, and that holly jolly vacation may have just turned into a transportation nightmare.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
How Southwest failed the holidays: Four charts explaining the cancellations
Southwest's scramble to recover has been slow and, some passengers argue, largely unsuccessful. But experts say airline's mess is actually the culmination of issues that have been building over several years.
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do
Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada ahead of the holidays. As of Friday afternoon, more than 4,800 flights into or out of U.S. airports had been canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware. Wendell Davis, who plays basketball with a team in France, was scheduled to fly from Paris to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday. After multiple cancellations, Davis was still at O’Hare airport in Chicago on Friday. He debated driving to Columbus but decided not to. Instead, he booked a hotel room while he waits for a scheduled flight to Cincinnati on Christmas Day. “Everyone’s going through the same problems right now,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve just got to stay positive. Anger is not going to help us at all.”
Southwest Airlines scrubs thousands more flights as it struggles to rebound
Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights early Thursday as the beleaguered carrier struggled to recover from a massive winter storm that has angered passengers, raised questions about its preparedness and drawn scrutiny in Washington, D.C. As of 9:47 a.m. Eastern time Southwest had scrubbed more than 2,360 flights, or 58%...
travellens.co
Holiday travel horror far from over as canceled DIA flights continue to affect thousands
After a dreadful week of weather-related flight delays and cancellations, U.S. air travelers wishing for clear skies on Tuesday will have to be patient for a few more days, especially if they are traveling with Southwest Airlines. As of 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, FlightAware reports that over 2,750 flights...
Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"
Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
Gizmodo
Southwest Cancels Thousands of Flights, Pushing Holiday Travel Plans Into Chaos
Southwest Airlines has cancelled over 2,400 flights for Tuesday, roughly 61% of its entire schedule, according to the latest figures from FlightAware. The bad news comes after Southwest cancelled over 2,900 flights on Monday, and this could be just the beginning for the airline’s woes, with several reports noting Southwest doesn’t expect to resume a normal schedule until December 31.
Comments / 0