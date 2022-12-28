ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Snapped utility pole cause of 11th St. residential fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials said a snapped utility pole started a house fire Tuesday evening. Crews responded to 2604 E 11th St. just after 5:00 PM. Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said a neighbor saw the home on fire and alerted the homeowner. The resident then tried...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: hit and run investigation in Jasper County, and fires in the Four States

Jasper County, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. Authorities say an unknown black passenger car traveled on the wrong side of the road and hit the boy, then left the scene. The vehicle was traveling north. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact your local authorities. Click here to read more about this story.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspected tire thieves caught in Pittsburg burglary

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Police arrested two women in connection to a string of tire thefts from a home in Pittsburg Thursday morning. Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department visited a home in the 1700 block of S. Walnut St. after a call for a burglary in progress. The caller said he spotted two thieves inside his carport stealing tires.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6

JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Miami house fire update, man dies from injuries

MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Fire Chief gives KOAM details after a fatal fire on December 23, 2022. According to Fire Chief Robert Wright, dispatch took a call around 8:00 pm that night about a structure fire. It was at 322 B Street SW in Miami, Oklahoma. Miami Fire and Quapaw...
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Car overturns in crash

Car overturns in crash at truss bridge on Dutch Elm in Newton County, December 26, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44

There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Busted pipe leads to a flooded hallway at Monett High School

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The below-freezing temperatures led to a pipe burst at Monett High School. School leaders found the damage on Sunday. They believe the pipe burst happened on Friday. The water entered every classroom in one hallway, the library, the commons area, and the gym. Maintenance workers and...
MONETT, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
CAMDENTON, MO
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Armed Robbery

At approximately 0440 hours on December 23, 2022 Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were conducting patrol activities observed a white male running down the alley in the area of Snak-Atak, 1101 E 4th Street, and enter a waiting vehicle. At the same time Dispatch received a call that the convenient store had just been robbed.
PITTSBURG, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy