Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
Snapped utility pole cause of 11th St. residential fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials said a snapped utility pole started a house fire Tuesday evening. Crews responded to 2604 E 11th St. just after 5:00 PM. Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said a neighbor saw the home on fire and alerted the homeowner. The resident then tried...
House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood
News To Know: hit and run investigation in Jasper County, and fires in the Four States
Jasper County, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. Authorities say an unknown black passenger car traveled on the wrong side of the road and hit the boy, then left the scene. The vehicle was traveling north. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact your local authorities. Click here to read more about this story.
Suspected tire thieves caught in Pittsburg burglary
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Police arrested two women in connection to a string of tire thefts from a home in Pittsburg Thursday morning. Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department visited a home in the 1700 block of S. Walnut St. after a call for a burglary in progress. The caller said he spotted two thieves inside his carport stealing tires.
Home Invasion in Vernon County Leads to Arrest of El Dorado Man
An El Dorado resident is in custody after an armed robbery took place west of Nevada. last week. According to officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies. responded to a 911 call of a home intruder with a gun on December 21. The suspect stole. items from the...
Authorities need your help to find a stolen tow truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street. The vehicle, a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck,” has “Affordable Towing” on both doors with a few of […]
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
Miami house fire update, man dies from injuries
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Fire Chief gives KOAM details after a fatal fire on December 23, 2022. According to Fire Chief Robert Wright, dispatch took a call around 8:00 pm that night about a structure fire. It was at 322 B Street SW in Miami, Oklahoma. Miami Fire and Quapaw...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Driver dies in Christmas Day crash after hitting concrete capped vertical culvert
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Fatal crash on Apricot. Newton County Deputies, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded emergency....
Delaware County Sheriff opens criminal investigation after dead cows left near waterways
COLCORD, Okla. — New Life Ranch is just a half mile downstream from where multiple dead cows have been left in a field close to a creek that runs into Flint Creek alongside the ranch. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirmed to FOX23 that he opened a criminal investigation...
Car overturns in crash
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44
There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
Train accident in Jasper County kills pedestrian on Christmas Day
Busted pipe leads to a flooded hallway at Monett High School
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The below-freezing temperatures led to a pipe burst at Monett High School. School leaders found the damage on Sunday. They believe the pipe burst happened on Friday. The water entered every classroom in one hallway, the library, the commons area, and the gym. Maintenance workers and...
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
MEDIA RELEASE – Armed Robbery
At approximately 0440 hours on December 23, 2022 Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were conducting patrol activities observed a white male running down the alley in the area of Snak-Atak, 1101 E 4th Street, and enter a waiting vehicle. At the same time Dispatch received a call that the convenient store had just been robbed.
