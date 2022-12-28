Read full article on original website
Avery leads New Mexico State against Southern Utah after 20-point performance
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -6; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Marchelus Avery scored 20 points in New Mexico State's 85-76 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Aggies...
3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Eastern Oregon: Starters build early lead, reserves finish the job
If the Gonzaga men’s basketball team had any rust after a weeklong break, it was nowhere to be found when they returned to action on Wednesday against Eastern Oregon. The tenth-ranked Zags (11-3) jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 120-42 win over the Mountaineers at the McCarthey ...
No. 10 Gonzaga routs Eastern Oregon in historic fashion
The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the visiting Eastern Oregon Mountaineers, 120-42, in a matinee contest on Wednesday. The Zags (11-3) picked up their sixth straight win behind Drew Timme’s 18 points. Six other players scored in double-figures in what was the largest margin of victory in program ...
H.S. Roundup: Chillicothe’s Jacey Harding scores school-record 44 points in OT win
Chillicothe 88, Rock Hill 85, OT: It was a record-breaking night for the Cavaliers’ Jacey Harding, who helped lead her team to a non-conference win at Rio Grande University. Harding broke the single-game scoring record by scoring 44 points to eclipse the old record of 40 points held by Abby Trotter.
Gonzaga hosts Eastern Oregon before beginning WCC play
For the past week, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has enjoyed a much-needed holiday break. The tenth-ranked Zags (10-3) played seven AP Top 25 programs in the first eight weeks of the season. The team made trips to six different states and traveled roughly 17,700 miles. After getting time off ...
Hockey: Three goal first period propels Minotauros past Bobcats
The Minot Minotauros outlasted the Bismarck Bobcats 4-3 on Thursday in the first of their three meetings this week.
Utah plays Cal following Madsen's 26-point showing
Utah Utes (9-4, 2-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (1-12, 0-2 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the California Golden Bears after Gabe Madsen scored 26 points in Utah's 75-71 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Golden Bears are 1-7 on their home court. Cal gives up 66.3 points to...
Hogs Dominated by LSU in Season Opener Thursday Night
Razorbacks struggle to get rebounds or score consistently against Tigers.
No. 10 Zags set program record vs. Eastern Oregon, 120-42
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, Efton Reid III added a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Gonzaga raced past NAIA member Eastern Oregon 120-42 on Wednesday to set a program record for the largest margin of victory. It was Gonzaga’s first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. Gonzaga’s previous best was a 61-point victory against Denver in the 2018-19 season, and the Zags also beat Eastern Oregon by 60 points in 2001. All five Gonzaga starters finished in double figures — with each playing less than 21 minutes. Rasir Bolton added 14 points, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson each had 13 points, and Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith scored 10 apiece. Gonzaga shot 70.4% from the field (50 of 71) to narrowly miss setting another program record of 71.8% shooting against Saint Mary’s in 1996.
Zonin' out! Columbia of Burbank's defensive switch pays dividends at SunDome Shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. – Third-ranked Columbia of Burbank needed one tweak to show why it’s one of the top contenders in the Class 2B boys basketball ranks Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, No. 5 Brewster seemed more of a work in progress. The Coyotes’ switch from a man-to-man defense to zone flustered the ...
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche
Utah's '23 OL class was among the best in the country
With another Pac-12 title housed in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, this season has been a remarkable one for Kyle Whittingham's Utah program. Key to the success on the offensive side of the ball have been the big men up front, who played at a high level throughout the season. Largely a product of coach Jim Harding's efforts recruiting and developing that unit over the years, both of which took a big step forward this season.
