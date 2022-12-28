SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, Efton Reid III added a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Gonzaga raced past NAIA member Eastern Oregon 120-42 on Wednesday to set a program record for the largest margin of victory. It was Gonzaga’s first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. Gonzaga’s previous best was a 61-point victory against Denver in the 2018-19 season, and the Zags also beat Eastern Oregon by 60 points in 2001. All five Gonzaga starters finished in double figures — with each playing less than 21 minutes. Rasir Bolton added 14 points, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson each had 13 points, and Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith scored 10 apiece. Gonzaga shot 70.4% from the field (50 of 71) to narrowly miss setting another program record of 71.8% shooting against Saint Mary’s in 1996.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO