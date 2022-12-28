ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

GonzagaNation.net

Gonzaga hosts Eastern Oregon before beginning WCC play

For the past week, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has enjoyed a much-needed holiday break. The tenth-ranked Zags (10-3) played seven AP Top 25 programs in the first eight weeks of the season. The team made trips to six different states and traveled roughly 17,700 miles. After getting time off ...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

Utah plays Cal following Madsen's 26-point showing

Utah Utes (9-4, 2-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (1-12, 0-2 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the California Golden Bears after Gabe Madsen scored 26 points in Utah's 75-71 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Golden Bears are 1-7 on their home court. Cal gives up 66.3 points to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

No. 10 Zags set program record vs. Eastern Oregon, 120-42

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, Efton Reid III added a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Gonzaga raced past NAIA member Eastern Oregon 120-42 on Wednesday to set a program record for the largest margin of victory. It was Gonzaga’s first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. Gonzaga’s previous best was a 61-point victory against Denver in the 2018-19 season, and the Zags also beat Eastern Oregon by 60 points in 2001. All five Gonzaga starters finished in double figures — with each playing less than 21 minutes. Rasir Bolton added 14 points, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson each had 13 points, and Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith scored 10 apiece. Gonzaga shot 70.4% from the field (50 of 71) to narrowly miss setting another program record of 71.8% shooting against Saint Mary’s in 1996.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

Utah's '23 OL class was among the best in the country

With another Pac-12 title housed in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, this season has been a remarkable one for Kyle Whittingham's Utah program. Key to the success on the offensive side of the ball have been the big men up front, who played at a high level throughout the season. Largely a product of coach Jim Harding's efforts recruiting and developing that unit over the years, both of which took a big step forward this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

