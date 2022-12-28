ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Duke brushed aside UCF with relative ease in the Military Bowl, capping an impressive turnaround this season. Now quarterback Riley Leonard is talking about big hopes for the future. “I’m kind of a guy that’s never really satisfied,” he said. “I look back at the season with nine wins, but I expect 12, 13, 14 going into the national championship. So my eyes will be set on next year, probably tomorrow or the next day.” Coach Mike Elko was a little more willing to reflect on Duke’s remarkable rise in his first season at the helm. Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 173 yards, and the Blue Devils handled UCF 30-13 on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO