ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

No. 12 Baylor looks for 5th straight win when hosting Nicholls State

No. 12 Baylor will look to build on a four-game winning streak and keep some momentum rolling when it hosts Nicholls State on Wednesday in Waco, Texas, in its final tune-up for its upcoming Big 12 Conference gauntlet. The Bears (9-2) have been off since Dec. 20 when they handled...
WACO, TX
LSUCountry

LSU vs. Purdue: An Early Look at the 2023 Citrus Bowl

LSU has arrived in Orlando as they continue game preparation for their matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are currently favored by 14.5 points and it’s for good reason. Facing a Boilermakers squad who will be without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver and an interim head coach at the helm, it certainly puts them in a challenging spot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Duke brushed aside UCF with relative ease in the Military Bowl, capping an impressive turnaround this season. Now quarterback Riley Leonard is talking about big hopes for the future. “I’m kind of a guy that’s never really satisfied,” he said. “I look back at the season with nine wins, but I expect 12, 13, 14 going into the national championship. So my eyes will be set on next year, probably tomorrow or the next day.” Coach Mike Elko was a little more willing to reflect on Duke’s remarkable rise in his first season at the helm. Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 173 yards, and the Blue Devils handled UCF 30-13 on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
chatsports.com

USF Tips off American Athletic Conference Play at Tulane on Friday

Elena Tsineke, American Athletic Conference, South Florida Bulls, Tulane Green Wave women's basketball, University of South Florida, Lisa Stockton, Darek Sharp. The Bulls start their quest for their second American Athletic Conference title in the last three years. GAME 16 | FRI., DEC. 30 | 7 P.M. ET | NEW...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy