Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
No. 10 USC missing key players for Cotton Bowl vs. No. 16 Tulane
Two 11-2 teams meet in the Cotton Bowl on Monday in Arlington, Texas, when No. 16 Tulane takes on No.
Yardbarker
No. 12 Baylor looks for 5th straight win when hosting Nicholls State
No. 12 Baylor will look to build on a four-game winning streak and keep some momentum rolling when it hosts Nicholls State on Wednesday in Waco, Texas, in its final tune-up for its upcoming Big 12 Conference gauntlet. The Bears (9-2) have been off since Dec. 20 when they handled...
LSU vs. Purdue: An Early Look at the 2023 Citrus Bowl
LSU has arrived in Orlando as they continue game preparation for their matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are currently favored by 14.5 points and it’s for good reason. Facing a Boilermakers squad who will be without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver and an interim head coach at the helm, it certainly puts them in a challenging spot.
Tulane-USC Cotton Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Caleb Williams and the Trojans are 2-point favorites over the Green Wave.
H.S. Roundup: Chillicothe’s Jacey Harding scores school-record 44 points in OT win
Chillicothe 88, Rock Hill 85, OT: It was a record-breaking night for the Cavaliers’ Jacey Harding, who helped lead her team to a non-conference win at Rio Grande University. Harding broke the single-game scoring record by scoring 44 points to eclipse the old record of 40 points held by Abby Trotter.
Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Duke brushed aside UCF with relative ease in the Military Bowl, capping an impressive turnaround this season. Now quarterback Riley Leonard is talking about big hopes for the future. “I’m kind of a guy that’s never really satisfied,” he said. “I look back at the season with nine wins, but I expect 12, 13, 14 going into the national championship. So my eyes will be set on next year, probably tomorrow or the next day.” Coach Mike Elko was a little more willing to reflect on Duke’s remarkable rise in his first season at the helm. Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 173 yards, and the Blue Devils handled UCF 30-13 on Wednesday.
chatsports.com
USF Tips off American Athletic Conference Play at Tulane on Friday
Elena Tsineke, American Athletic Conference, South Florida Bulls, Tulane Green Wave women's basketball, University of South Florida, Lisa Stockton, Darek Sharp. The Bulls start their quest for their second American Athletic Conference title in the last three years. GAME 16 | FRI., DEC. 30 | 7 P.M. ET | NEW...
Illinois-Mississippi State ReliaQuest Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Mississippi State is a slight favorite over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Comments / 0