Utah State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona, Arizona State men's and women's basketball heading toward first showdown

It's been a while since the Arizona State and University of Arizona men have played for more than just bragging rights. The Wildcats have had the upper hand while the Sun Devils have been mired near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. But when the two will square off at noon on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena, more will be at stake than in years past. ...
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Utah plays Cal following Madsen's 26-point showing

Utah Utes (9-4, 2-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (1-12, 0-2 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the California Golden Bears after Gabe Madsen scored 26 points in Utah's 75-71 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Golden Bears are 1-7 on their home court. Cal gives up 66.3 points to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

San Jose State 75, UNLV 72 (FINAL, OT): Inside the Spartans live updates and game thread

In the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams, San Jose State Spartans men's basketball (9-4) hosts the UNLV Rebels (11-1) tonight. Tipoff from the Provident Credit Union Event Center at 7 p.m. (PT). The game will be streamed live for free on the Mountain West Network. On the radio, the game can be heard in the Bay Area on KTRB (AM 860), which streams online at www.860amtheanswer.com and the TuneIn app. The official live stats are here.
PARADISE, NV

