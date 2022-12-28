Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Released From Jail, Issued 'No-Contact' Order In Connection With Recent Arrest
Gervonta Davis was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon and issued a no-contact order in relation to his recent arrest in South Florida. As previously reported by boxingScene.com, Davis was placed under arrest Tuesday afternoon after Parkland (Fla.) police responded to 911 calls of an alleged domestic violence incident in a Parkland residence. Two separate 911 calls—which were revealed by TMZ Sports but which were authenticated by the Broward County Sheriff's Department—revealed a female claiming that she was attacked and that “he’s going to kill me.”
Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of hitting woman, faces domestic violence charge
A woman suffered a small abrasion to her lip after Gervonta Davis allegedly hit her with a "closed hand type slap," according to an incident report.
TMZ.com
Gervonta Davis Arrested For Dom. Violence, 11 Days Before Hector Luis Garcia Fight
Star boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... just days before his scheduled fight against Hector Luis Garcia. According to jail records, the 28-year-old was booked in Broward County on Tuesday on a battery domestic violence charge. He posed for a mug shot -- and the records show as of late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, he was still in police custody.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis arrested: Latest news on boxing star following domestic violence charge
Note: The following story deals with domestic violence, and may be distressing for some readers. Less than two weeks before he fights Hector Luis Garcia, boxing star Gervonta Davis was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident. Davis, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion, was booked into Broward County jail in...
Boxing Scene
Report: Star Boxer Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge
American professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence, according to reports. Davis, who was arrested and jailed on Tuesday afternoon, is accused of striking a woman on the side of her head with a "closed hand type slap," the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report.
worldboxingnews.net
