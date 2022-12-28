Houston cops have made an arrest in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder, police announced Friday. Cops said a fight erupted during a dice game at the venue and that Clark squeezed off shots at some point during the melee. More than one person is believed to have fired a weapon during the fracas, according to police. While Takeoff’s brother and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with others before the shooting, Takeoff was not directly involved in the skirmish, according to police. The...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO