Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
freightwaves.com
Truckstaff Solutions offers custom-built trucking companies for entrepreneurs, investors
The coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on the logistics industry. All of sudden, average people are aware of the impact that trucking companies have on their day-to-day lives. This realization has sparked a wave of gratitude from the general public, and it has also ignited a newfound passion for transportation in many entrepreneurs, investors and business owners.
CNBC
A former exec from Stripe and Uber is 'OK to give up 100x growth' to build a new business that will last
Vidit Agrawal, co-founder of Indonesia-based startup GajiGesa, knows crazy growth is nice. But staying power is better. "Everyone is talking about profitability nowadays. I hope it stays. Building a revenue-based or profitable business is something I have advocated over the years," Agrawal told CNBC Make It. GajiGesa is in the...
Tech Times
How ElectrifAi Solves the Data Problem to Leverage AI Solutions
Large enterprises have a data problem. Organizations often treat data like it's gold, but data isn't actionable by itself. Brands might be obsessed with collecting and storing data, but they often don't know how to put it to use. Instead, they hold it in the hopes of using it someday, leaving it languishing in storage.
Nantale Muwonge Named Entrepreneur of the Year By Black Women Marketers
Founder of Black Girl PR, Nantale Muwonge, has been selected as Black Women Marketers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. The award designates an agency owner who is building and sustaining a successful agency, according to a press release. “Every day Black women contribute to marketing campaigns and strategies with our...
Job Seekers, Ziprecruiter Wants To Land You A New Job — For Free
Professionals know finding a job — the right job — is practically a full-time job in itself. In fact, it usually takes the typical job seeker about five months from starting their search to finally coming aboard with a new company. Sure, you can enlist the services of...
TechCrunch
Redefining ‘founder-friendly’ capital in the post-FTX era
In 2021, investors overdid a version of “founder-friendly” capital that boiled down to founders continually raising capital and reaching record valuations, enjoying no inputs from their investors. In turn, companies across the board missed out on the balance brought by investors’ complementary breadth of guidance. Today, it’s clear many companies could have used that guidance, seeing as FTX is only our latest and most high-profile example.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
nftgators.com
TradeDog’s Venture Arm Launches $100M Web3 Fund
TD VC has announced a $100 million fund with a $10 million commitment. The fund targets web3 special situation projects. The company is specifically looking at projects with solid fundamentals focused on the next evolution of web3. TradeDog’s venture arm, TD VC has announced a $100 million web3 fund for...
kalkinemedia.com
Singasia Says Sim Hak Chor Resigned As An Executive Director, Chairman, CEO
* SIM HAK CHOR HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. * LAM CHUN YIP APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN, CEO Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
nftgators.com
Fidelity and HSBC File Web3 Trademark Applications for Financial Services in the Metaverse
Fidelity launched a metaverse presence in April. The financial services company also launched a metaverse ETF. HSBC entered the metaverse in March via a partnership with The Sandbox. American multinational financial services corporation, Fidelity, has filed three new trademark applications indicating further plans for the metaverse. Filed with the United...
financemagnates.com
Call-Center Management Via the UTIP CRM
The present article is devoted to lead management within the CRM system. The UTIP experts provided with the information about telephony plugins connection to the CRM, the CRM process systematization and integration with Dialer. The telephony plugin connection to the UTIP CRM. Various plugins can be integrated into the UTIP...
cioreview.com
An Overview of Customer Training
Customer Relationship Management has numerous benefits, such as increased collaboration, communication more effectively with customers, and retaining more customers. FREMONT, CA: Customers who are unaware of the product's working mechanism, benefits, and features will not be attracted to it or use it for long. They would treat it like any other item without them. Businesses need to help their customers build a close relationship with their service if they want to ensure maximum engagement and sustained revenue. Organizations can educate their customers, provide them with the information they need, and track the success or failure of their content by using an LMS (Learning Management System). There are different types of LMS platforms, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.
coinchapter.com
Crypto Adventure Launches Crypto Guest Post Services
With this portal, Crypto Adventure makes it easy for companies and publishers to get their message out and connect with potential customers. The announcement is a significant step forward for the firm, which works to help businesses succeed in the crypto world. A New Way to Reach the Crypto Community.
Lexington County Chronicle
How asynchronous work changes collaboration
Asynchronous communication is now essential to workday collaboration, whether working in a shared office or from home. ClickUp compiled a list of its pros and cons. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
NEWSBTC
FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution
Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
These Startups May Become the Next Expedia or PayPal
Are you someone who likes to invest in technology-stock IPOs or in tech stocks shortly after their IPOs? If so, you might take a look at CoworkingCafe’s list of the top 10 tech startups. CoworkingCafe is an online browsing and booking site for coworking spaces. The list includes the...
Entrepreneurs Embrace the Power of Reading
Reading books is a common activity among entrepreneurs, and for good reason. There are several benefits to reading for entrepreneurs, including gaining knowledge, improving communication skills, and finding inspiration and motivation.
worleygig.com
How Consistent, Quality Blog Posts Can Get Your SEO To Skyrocket
If you want to improve your website’s search engine optimization (SEO), you need to be writing consistent, quality posts. Quality content will help to improve your website’s ranking on search engines, while consistent posting will keep your website’s content fresh and intriguing for your readers. Here are a few tips on how to write articles with the quality and consistency that will help to improve your website’s SEO.
Comments / 0