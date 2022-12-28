Anthony Joshua has admitted he is ‘out of the championship title race’ as he plans his next step in the heavyweight division.“AJ” last fought in August, suffering a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk while failing to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles.Joshua was then offered a shot at the WBC belt by Tyson Fury, but the Britons could not come to an agreement over what would have been the biggest heavyweight fight of this generation. Fury instead boxed Derek Chisora for a third time, beating his compatriot via TKO to stay undefeated.Joshua, 33, has meanwhile...

2 DAYS AGO