Read full article on original website
Related
EatingWell
Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. Add cabbage and carrots; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, potatoes, salt and the seasoned chicken; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cover and cook, undisturbed, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken shreds easily with a fork, about 15 minutes.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
EatingWell
Creamy Garden Tomato & Quinoa Soup
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in carrots, celery and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, oregano, basil, thyme, salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon to break up the tomatoes, until thickened, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from heat.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
A set-it-and-forget-it shortcut version of a classic. Salisbury Steak has a long history of being an economical meal that still manages to feel indulgent. (Not to mention super comforting too!) It’s an easy enough stovetop meal to throw together, but sometimes the crockpot makes things even easier. That’s the case with this Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak — same meaty, hearty taste you know and love, with a delicious savory onion gravy, but it’s a set-it-and-forget kind of operation. And we all need those once in a while.
EatingWell
Green Chile Chicken Pozole
Roast poblanos by holding with tongs over a gas flame (or place under the broiler), rotating occasionally, until all sides are blackened, about 5 minutes total. Place in a small bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand for about 10 minutes. When cool enough to handle, remove and discard skin, stem and seeds; finely chop the poblanos and set aside. Place half of the hominy in a bowl and mash into a chunky paste with a fork.
EatingWell
Kimchi-Tofu Soup with Sesame & Egg
Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a medium Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in garlic paste and ginger paste; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, kimchi and coleslaw mix; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and add tofu, scallions and soy sauce; cook, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is heated through, about 5 minutes.
Food & Wine
Breakfast Potatoes
No breakfast spread is complete without a plate of savory and golden breakfast potatoes. These potatoes roast in the oven, so you can prepare the rest of your breakfast while they cook. Serve them alongside breakfast dishes like eggs Benedict, French toast, or quiche Lorraine. You can also stuff them in a breakfast burrito or serve them on top of a salad or grain bowl. And while these are perfect for breakfast, they can also be served as a side for dinner. Customize the flavor with your favorite spice blend or top them with a few dashes of hot sauce.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite
Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Alfredo SaucePhoto byeaterscollective (unsplash)onUnsplash. Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Comments / 0