Read full article on original website
Related
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
thecountrycook.net
Slow Cooker Potato Soup (with frozen potatoes)
This Slow Cooker Potato Soup is so fast to throw together thanks to frozen potatoes. A hearty, thick soup with incredible flavor and easy to make!. I love potato soup so much! It is one of my family's favorite comfort foods. I have a recipe where I make it completely from scratch. It's delicious but some days you just don't feel like messing with all that, right? This recipe is my shortcut solution to potato soup. You still get fantastic flavor with a few convenience foods used to help you put a delicious meal on the table without too much effort!
News On 6
Savory Cheddar Muffins
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Stacey Jones from the OSU Extension doing some Savory Cheddar Muffins. Ingredients: 1 egg, beaten 1 cup of milk 4 TBSP of melted butter 2 cups of all-purpose flour 3 tsp. baking powder 2 ½ tsp. garlic salt 1 tsp. Italian seasoning ¾ cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese 2 TBSP additional butter for brushing muffin tops.
The Daily South
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
gordonramsayclub.com
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
EatingWell
Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. Add cabbage and carrots; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, potatoes, salt and the seasoned chicken; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cover and cook, undisturbed, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken shreds easily with a fork, about 15 minutes.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Homemade butter cookies
Four ingredients are all it takes to make a yummy batch of butter cookies. The ingredients are mixed in one bowl. So, there's little clean-up involved. Although, these may be one of the simplest batch of cookies that you can create, they're full of that nostalgic buttery flavor that most people enjoy, especially around the holidays.
Food & Wine
Breakfast Potatoes
No breakfast spread is complete without a plate of savory and golden breakfast potatoes. These potatoes roast in the oven, so you can prepare the rest of your breakfast while they cook. Serve them alongside breakfast dishes like eggs Benedict, French toast, or quiche Lorraine. You can also stuff them in a breakfast burrito or serve them on top of a salad or grain bowl. And while these are perfect for breakfast, they can also be served as a side for dinner. Customize the flavor with your favorite spice blend or top them with a few dashes of hot sauce.
Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
KGUN 9
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
gordonramsayclub.com
Banana Pudding Parfaits
These cute banana pudding parfaits are so wonderful and delicious. They are so creamy and simple to prepare! Ideal for many summer parties and weekend picknick desserts. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 ripe bananas. 2 cups vanilla wafers. 3/4 cup granulated sugar. 4 large eggs. 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
Comments / 0