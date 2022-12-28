ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips

Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
Seacoast Current

Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
SheKnows

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes’s Heartwarming & Unofficial Holiday Card With Their Daughter Shows They’re Having the Best Christmas Season Ever

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are no doubt having the best holiday season this year, and this unofficial holiday card only proves that fact! On Dec 16, Brittany uploaded an incredibly heartwarming snapshot onto her Instagram story of their unofficial holiday card, featuring her, Patrick, and their stylish daughter Sterling Skye. She didn’t post it with a caption, but instead, the card photos, along with the “Holiday Party” details on the side. In the photos, we see Brittany looking drop-dead gorgeous in a form-fitting emerald dress that totally embodies the holiday spirit, with Patrick in a simple baby blue button-down and moss...
Greater Milwaukee Today

On Gardening: Cherry Cordials now and debuting for your garden in 2023

If you are like the Winter Family, Cherry Cordials are hanging around your house now and until New Year's. There is just something about that bite that releases a sweet ecstasy of flavor. As you look at those Cherry Cordials, whether at home or on the store shelf, let it be a reminder to you that the hottest new begonia for 2023 is Surefire Cherry Cordial.
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: The gift of trees

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
northfortynews

Caring for Holiday Houseplants

With shorter days and chilly weather settling in, the holidays are a perfect excuse to bring life and color into the home. Decorating with pine boughs, wreaths, and mistletoe can make any space feel festive, but sadly they only last a few weeks before drying up and becoming brittle. Consider investing in these holiday houseplants for blooms that’ll last all winter long:
Bay Area Entertainer

THE HISTORY OF Christmas Wreaths

Wreaths are ornamental arrangements that can be found in homes throughout the year; however, for many, they are a seasonal decoration, and the holiday most widely associated with wreaths is Christmas. While they can be made of almost anything, Christmas wreaths are most often made of fresh greenery and seasonal flowers. During this season, they are generally either placed flat on a surface for use as an Advent wreath or hung on one's wall or front door. Although they've become a holiday tradition in the United States and in other parts of the world, many are unaware of the long history and assorted meanings associated with them. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/the-history-of-christmas-wreaths.
WacoTrib.com

Reindeer eyes change color, putting Rudolph's red nose in the shade

Reindeer's noses may not glow red, but these creatures of cold climes have evolved the ability to change the color of their eyes to help them thrive in dark, northern winters. In this Discovery episode, we speak with Glen Jeffery, a professor of neuroscience at the Institute of Opthamology at UCL (University College London) in the U.K., about what makes reindeer eyes truly unique in the animal kingdom.
purewow.com

Is ‘Soup Group’ the Winter Antidote to Book Club?

Let me preface this by saying I’m one of the rare birds who actually enjoys book club. (I started a “no-pressure” book club with a crew of pals back in 2016 and when the pandemic hit, we made it virtual—that’s how dedicated we are.) But when a friend of mine introduced me to the idea of “soup group,” it sounded like the perfect seasonal swap. Here’s how it works.
a-z-animals.com

Growing A Peace Lily Indoors

The popular indoor plants called peace lilies are prized for their classy white flowers and deep green foliage. They are reputed to provide a relaxing atmosphere, which is why they are often given as gifts during difficult times. They are also well-known for their air purification properties. Since peace lilies...
momjunky.com

DIY Valentine’s Treats for School

Valentine’s is more than a big red teddy bear, a fancy dinner at a Micheline restaurant, or even a weekend getaway in high altitudes. On this blog of Mom Junky, we will take a look over a few DIY Valentine’s treats for school, a homemade valentine. Nonetheless, Valentine’s...

