EatingWell
Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. Add cabbage and carrots; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, potatoes, salt and the seasoned chicken; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cover and cook, undisturbed, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken shreds easily with a fork, about 15 minutes.
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Butternut Squash with Goat Cheese, Pomegranate, and Rosemary
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 13 x 9 inch quarter sheet pan. Combine butternut squash, olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a bowl; toss until well combined. Spread oiled and seasoned butternut squash pieces in a single layer on the prepared pan.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
12tomatoes.com
Sheet Pan Caprese Chicken
The ultimate trifecta of Italian flavor. The simple combination of fresh, creamy mozzarella cheese with tomatoes and basil leaves has been a classic for generations of Italians and now has become a favorite around the world. This trio, in the same colors as the Italian flag, has been recreated in sandwiches, soups, and pizzas. But, now you can have these flavors altogether in a sheet pan dinner that only uses one pan. This sheet pan Caprese chicken has a really flavorful marinade for the chicken, which should soak in the flavors for at least a couple of hours.
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas
With this deliciously easy Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe, you make the chicken and the enchiladas in the air fryer. No separate pan needed!. What I really love about this recipe is that the whole meal is made in the air fryer. You not only cook the enchiladas in the air fryer but you cook the chicken as well! My family loves enchiladas and this is the perfect amount for my smaller family. If you have larger family, you can easily double this recipe! If you are looking for a new and fun recipe to make in your air fryer then you should give this Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe a try!
Easy sheet pan egg recipe to make family breakfast a breeze this holiday
Make this sheet pan egg recipe for a crowd during the holidays to keep breakfast and brunch simple.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
12tomatoes.com
Garlic Butter Sheet Pan Bubble Bread
I don’t know about you but whenever I’m bringing an appetizer to a party or a potluck, it is always my goal to bring the one that people will love the most. What can I say — I want the star dish of the party! If that’s you too, we’ve got you covered. This Garlic Butter Bubble Bread is made up in shareable sheet pan fashion so it’s is as fun as it is delicious and it’s super easy to make.
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Holiday stuffed bell peppers
Today, I am preparing my holiday ham dressing and holiday stuffed bell peppers. These aren't your typical stuffed peppers. Instead of using ground beef and rice, I am using my ham dressing to stuff inside the prepared halved bell peppers. These are so festive to serve as a side dish on the holidays and they're truly very delicious.
Spaghetti Stuffed Garlic Bread, a simple and different dinner idea
This spaghetti stuffed garlic bread is a handheld delight of so much deliciousness, it is sure to become one of your family's new favorite meals. This recipe is so easy to make and takes less than an hour to prep and prepare. It is perfect for one of those nights when you want something different for dinner but just don't know what to cook.
Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite
Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Food & Wine
Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes have long been a favorite dish at breakfast or dinner, topped with applesauce or sour cream. This potato pancake recipe leans on the savory side, but if you like yours with applesauce, simply omit the optional sliced scallions. The trick to a crispy potato pancake that holds together...
