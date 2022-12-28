Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme Gets Sad Health Diagnosis
The Internet's favorite Shiba Inu, Kabosu, got some bad news about her health this week, and fans are devastated. The 17-year-old dog behind the "doge" meme and the subsequent cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been feeling ill, according to her owner, Japanese teacher Atsuko Sato. On Tuesday, Sato posted that the vet had diagnosed Kabosu with chronic lymphoma leukemia, as well as acute cholangiohepatitis.
The Shiba Inu Dog Known for the Dogecoin Meme Is in a ' Very Dangerous State' After Leukemia Diagnosis
Kabosu the Shiba Inu inspired the first "meme coin" in cryptocurrency.
'Doge' meme Shiba Inu seriously ill with cancer, owner says
Kabosu the Shiba Inu is arguably one of the most famous canines in the world. The adorable mutt is in fact the dog behind the iconic Doge meme that dominated the internet back in 2013, but Kabosu is unfortunately now seriously ill. The Doge meme is based on a photograph...
Pit Bull 'Too Dangerous' to Adopt Loves Cuddles With Grandmother in Cute Vid
More than 1 million TikTok viewers have watched the footage, with one commenting: "Never blame the breed only the owners."
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Toothless Chihuahua Who Bites Dubbed 'The Most Adoptable Dog on the Planet'
Lord Herald's story touched the hearts of many who found him reminiscent of the imperfect pups they knew and loved.
Is This the Deadliest Cat in the World?
Despite its reputation as the king of the jungle, the lion is not even the most lethal killer in the cat family. Neither are the leopard, the cheetah, or the tiger. That distinction, according to a 3-minute Nature on PBS video that has racked up 14 million views since it was posted to YouTube in 2018, goes to a 2- to 6-pound predator that might not look out of place in a pet store window: Felis nigripes, the black-footed cat.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unusual Favorite Sleeping Spot Is Downright Comical
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Pets are downright entertaining, but it takes a true champ to keep the laughs coming even while they're asleep. Clearly, though, Kream the calico cat has this talent in the bag. She went viral on TikTok for her odd, in-the-way sleeping spot, though we have a feeling she doesn't care one bit!
Meet the ‘adventure cat,’ who travels the world in style
Liebchen's social media adventures have amassed quite a following. Liebchen the traveling catPhoto byPhoto Credit: LIEBCHEN.TRAVELS. "He was so energetic and active, so I just started taking him everywhere, from biking and camping to road trips and hikes…He took right to the harness and leash," says Erin Geldermans, per People.
pethelpful.com
'Unfriendly' Cat's Transition After Being Shown Love Is Just Beautiful
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @SelinaCalvin recently uploaded a video of her un-adoptable shelter cat. This cat was not only sick but locked in its cage for three months because of how unfriendly it was. She had both eye and ear infections, severe tooth problems and parasitic worms. In the video shown here Selina says it took her five months before she even purred.
The Most Popular Cat and Dog Names in America This Year
We’ve certainly come a long way from “Spot” and “Fido.” When it comes to naming a pet dog or cat, the possibilities are literally endless, and new pet owners aren’t afraid to get creative. But that doesn’t mean that some pet names aren’t more popular than others. Choosing the right name for your pet can […]
pethelpful.com
Rescue's Tender Care of 19-Year-Old Dying Cat Has Us So Moved
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Our hearts go out to all the senior animals who are living in shelters. It’s so sad because most people who adopt want a younger animal to bring home. We hate to see these older animals not get all the love they deserve in their final days. But luckily, rescue shelters step in to show love if they don’t get adopted.
pethelpful.com
Adorable Cat With Very Rare Tongue Condition Is Too Cute to Miss
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @PorkchopNBeans has a super gorgeous orange and white floofy tabby who has one very adorably derpy physical trait - his tongue sticks out most of the time! Porkchop recently went to the vet and the vet explained that he has macroglossia, a condition that is usually only seen in dogs.
Cat Falling off Window Ledge 8 Times Melts Hearts: 'Never Learns'
"I love that this happens so often you've had to cushion the fall haha," one TikToker wrote of the video that has 1.1 million views.
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
Maria Bakalova wants to make you feel something
When it comes to acting, Maria Bakalova considers herself to be a person of extremes. The Oscar-nominated actor said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that “cinema is supposed to be provoking.” Bakalova both stars in her latest film, “The Honeymoon,” and worked as a producer. She hopes to do more producing in the future, citing a need for more women behind the camera. “The Honeymoon,” now available to rent on streaming, is a comedy replete with extremes, though perhaps not the kind she would have expected when she dreamt of making it as an actor. But she said the “Borat” sequel opened her up to different genres.
pethelpful.com
Sneaky Cat Has Funniest Way of Hitching a Ride in Parents' Car
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @Irispapyrus were just on their way to do one of the worst chores ever - washing and drying clothes at a laundromat- and their beautiful black cat decided there was no way mom and dad were doing that without them. So it did what any cat would do, which is hide in the laundry hamper and then make itself known to its parents when they were well on their way.
u.today
“Very Soon”: Shiba Inu Developer Provides Update on Shibarium
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, took a moment to offer wishes for the holidays and indicated that the much-anticipated Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, would come “very soon” but not during what he referred to as a crucial time for people to spend with their families.
Comments / 0