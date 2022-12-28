A boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya asylum seekers, which has been drifting without power for weeks, has been allowed to land a number of passengers in the Indonesian province of Aceh.The wooden fishing vessel, crammed with Rohingya men, women and children, set sail from southern Bangladesh on 25 November.Six days later, the engine broke down, and the boat began to drift.The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority in their home in Myanmar, and more than a million now live in overcrowded camps in southern Bangladesh. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Small plane flips over during crash landing on Santa Monica beachBritons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsBeijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules dropped

