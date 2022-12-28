While Harley-Davidson has been catering to motorcycle enthusiasts of all shapes and sizes for 120 years, there is one particular class of bikes that has been carrying the love and passion for the brand for decades, and that is the touring class. Designed with comfort in mind, these bikes allow riders to spend hours and hours on the highway for those coveted cross-country road trips without getting tired or fatigued. Considering that touring bikes are Harley-Davidson's most popular and best-selling class of motorcycles, it also happens to offer a wide range of diverse models to choose from.

