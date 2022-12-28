ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
New York Post

Southwest Airlines’ post-Christmas meltdown thanks to ‘outdated IT’ systems, poor scheduling

Southwest Airlines canceled another 2,600 flights Tuesday as the Dallas-based carrier continued to struggle to recover from the weekend’s weather impacts thanks to outdated computer systems and bad scheduling practices, insiders and experts said. While other airlines managed to get most of their flights off the ground after the weekend chaos, Southwest’s systems for managing flight bookings and employee placement have collapsed, according to reports. “We’ve seen these sorts of meltdowns occur on a much more regular basis and it really just has to do with outdated processes and outdated IT,” Captain Casey Murray, the president of the airline’s pilots union, told...
Jalyn Smoot

Frontier Airlines' new $600 unlimited flight pass sounds too good to be true but could be exactly what travelers need

DENVER- After teasing the idea for weeks in exclusive emails to customers, Frontier has made the all-you-can-fly pass GoWild! available for purchase on its website. The promotional cost for a year of flights is $599, which covers the entire domestic map, including Puerto Rico. GoWild! was initially only available to adult passengers, but recently announced that a children's version can be purchased as well.
WALA-TV FOX10

Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As more than 7 million Americans are expected to take to the skies this holiday season, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation is reminding passengers to know their rights and when they may be entitled to a refund, in case of travel snafus. The department has launched...
fouraroundtheworld.com

2023 Best Travel Insurance Comparison & Policy Reviews

This post may contain affiliate links. Read the full disclosure. When planning a vacation, travel insurance should be one of your top priorities. There are so many different insurance providers, and it can be challenging to determine which is the best for you. To help you narrow it down, we will compare some of the most popular travel insurance providers and help you decide which is the best for your needs!
sfstandard.com

Southwest Cancellations: Rental Car Tips To Battle the Crisis

Travelers who booked flights with Southwest Airlines this holiday season now have limited options: Find an entirely new flight with a different airline (with limited protections from alleged price-gouging), or hit the road in a rental car. Since Dec. 22, the second biggest airline in the country has canceled about...

