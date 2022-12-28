Gary Milo Ridley, 77, of Yukon, passed away 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City surrounded by his loving family when he passed on to Heaven. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday December 29, 2022, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, 1500 W. Vandament, in Yukon, followed by a Vigil service 6:30 p.m., at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd, in Yukon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 30, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, with interment following 3 p.m. at the Bohemian Cemetery, in Perry.

YUKON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO