ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdnonline.com

Delvin Dewitte Schutes

Delvin Dewitte Schutes was born September 25,1941, in Wichita, Kansas, to D.D. (Skeeter) Schutes and Ugie Schutes. He passed away in Chandler, Arizona, and was eternally called home Monday, December 19, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, March 24, 2023, in Weatherford. The Schutes family moved to Weatherford in 1946,...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Eagles, Lady Eagles ranked in Top 4 of latest rankings

Weatherford’s basketball teams both are ranked in the Top 4 four heading in the. 2023 portion of the season. Rankings determine postseason playoff pairings for the four weeks of basketball playoffs. Weatherford opens the 2023 portion of the schedule at Clinton Tueday before hosting the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Weatherford to host tournament Jan. 5-7

Weatherford basketball teams will host the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament January 5-7 at Weatherford High School. Both boys and girls teams will play in the tournament. The boys will begin play 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Custer County rival Clinton. The loser of that game will face the loser of Yukon...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Elizabeth Carleen Clear

Funeral services for Elizabeth Carleen Clear, 86 year-old Weatherford resident, will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chuck Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Carleen was born July 25, 1936, in Weatherford,...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Dorothy Mae Slagell 1935-2022

Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Slagell, 87-year-old Hydro resident, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church with Jeff Selzer and Hal Penner officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. There will be a visitation,...
HYDRO, OK
wdnonline.com

City to seek interim police chief

While Mayor Mike Brown and the Weatherford City Commission continue to discuss options regarding the hiring of a new police chief, no decision has been made about who might be the interim chief. Brown said the city could find somebody outside of Weatherford to fill the position. “We’ll probably bring...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Do-si-do into the new year:

Square dancing has long been a favorite American pastime, and a local group is working to share the lively activity with more people. The Hi-Stepper Square Dance Club will be offering weekly square dance lessons beginning Tuesday, January 10 at the Life Fellowship Church. The lessons will take place from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for 14 weeks.
HYDRO, OK
wdnonline.com

Young actress prepares for more big shows

Speaking, singing and dancing in front of a crowd is an activity that many people are frightened to do, but there is one local teen who loves performing for an audience. Samantha Rother starred in her first show just before she turned 10 years old. The young performer recently celebrated her 16th birthday, and in the six years between, she performed in a total of 37 shows.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wdnonline.com

City approves utility bill increase

Weatherford residents will see a price increase on their city utility bill in January as the Weatherford City Commission approved the increase during a Public Works Authority meeting Friday. “Republic raised their rates by 8.4 percent for the city so we will have a $3 increase for garbage and there...
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

And the survey says...

The Weatherford Daily News top stories of 2022 are here and readers can vote for what story they believe are the top stories on the WDN survey. 2022 for the survey. With the help of reader’s votes and WDN staff votes, the Top 10 stories will be featured in the upcoming weekender.
WEATHERFORD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy