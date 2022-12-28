Speaking, singing and dancing in front of a crowd is an activity that many people are frightened to do, but there is one local teen who loves performing for an audience. Samantha Rother starred in her first show just before she turned 10 years old. The young performer recently celebrated her 16th birthday, and in the six years between, she performed in a total of 37 shows.

