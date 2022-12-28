Read full article on original website
wdnonline.com
Delvin Dewitte Schutes
Delvin Dewitte Schutes was born September 25,1941, in Wichita, Kansas, to D.D. (Skeeter) Schutes and Ugie Schutes. He passed away in Chandler, Arizona, and was eternally called home Monday, December 19, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, March 24, 2023, in Weatherford. The Schutes family moved to Weatherford in 1946,...
wdnonline.com
Eagles, Lady Eagles ranked in Top 4 of latest rankings
Weatherford’s basketball teams both are ranked in the Top 4 four heading in the. 2023 portion of the season. Rankings determine postseason playoff pairings for the four weeks of basketball playoffs. Weatherford opens the 2023 portion of the schedule at Clinton Tueday before hosting the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford to host tournament Jan. 5-7
Weatherford basketball teams will host the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament January 5-7 at Weatherford High School. Both boys and girls teams will play in the tournament. The boys will begin play 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Custer County rival Clinton. The loser of that game will face the loser of Yukon...
wdnonline.com
Elizabeth Carleen Clear
Funeral services for Elizabeth Carleen Clear, 86 year-old Weatherford resident, will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chuck Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Carleen was born July 25, 1936, in Weatherford,...
wdnonline.com
Dorothy Mae Slagell 1935-2022
Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Slagell, 87-year-old Hydro resident, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church with Jeff Selzer and Hal Penner officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. There will be a visitation,...
wdnonline.com
City to seek interim police chief
While Mayor Mike Brown and the Weatherford City Commission continue to discuss options regarding the hiring of a new police chief, no decision has been made about who might be the interim chief. Brown said the city could find somebody outside of Weatherford to fill the position. “We’ll probably bring...
wdnonline.com
Do-si-do into the new year:
Square dancing has long been a favorite American pastime, and a local group is working to share the lively activity with more people. The Hi-Stepper Square Dance Club will be offering weekly square dance lessons beginning Tuesday, January 10 at the Life Fellowship Church. The lessons will take place from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for 14 weeks.
wdnonline.com
Young actress prepares for more big shows
Speaking, singing and dancing in front of a crowd is an activity that many people are frightened to do, but there is one local teen who loves performing for an audience. Samantha Rother starred in her first show just before she turned 10 years old. The young performer recently celebrated her 16th birthday, and in the six years between, she performed in a total of 37 shows.
wdnonline.com
City approves utility bill increase
Weatherford residents will see a price increase on their city utility bill in January as the Weatherford City Commission approved the increase during a Public Works Authority meeting Friday. “Republic raised their rates by 8.4 percent for the city so we will have a $3 increase for garbage and there...
wdnonline.com
And the survey says...
The Weatherford Daily News top stories of 2022 are here and readers can vote for what story they believe are the top stories on the WDN survey. 2022 for the survey. With the help of reader’s votes and WDN staff votes, the Top 10 stories will be featured in the upcoming weekender.
