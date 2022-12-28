Municipalities across state receive boost in state aid to provide safe transit, bikeway transportation

Read full article on original website
Laurence Harbor’s new multipurpose community building garners federal support
The Laurence Harbor beachfront has garnered support from Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ). Old Bridge will receive $2.25 million for the township to construct a new multipurpose building along the Laurence Harbor beachfront that will help the community expand recreational opportunities for residents. The township has secured federal funds for...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
Planning begins for two new urban rail trails in northern New Jersey
Long before the rise of interstate highways, railroads were king. During the golden age of rail transportation in the late 1800s and early 1900s, passengers and freight relied on trains to get everywhere from the next town to distant locations. But as cars and tractor-trailers took over, many rail enterprises...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces new benefit rates for 2023
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Wednesday announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect January 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.
Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
Auto insurance getting even more expensive for 1.2 million N.J. drivers in the new year
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that increased the minimum amount of liability insurance drivers need to have in the state. Drivers affected by the controversial law...
New bill signed by Gov. Murphy could drive car insurance costs up
Murphy signed the bill in response to a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that prevented accident victims with limited personal injury protection from being able to get their medical expenses paid for if they were above their policy limit.
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
freightwaves.com
120-plus-year-old New Jersey freight rail bridge replacement finally rising
KEARNY, N.J. — If the Point-No-Point Bridge in northern New Jersey needs to open for a ship to float by below on the Passaic River, the opening and closing of the drawbridge takes five and a half hours. When the construction of a new bridge is completed in 2025,...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
wrnjradio.com
Ring in the new year with one of more than 40 first day hikes in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, historic sites on Jan. 1
NEW JERSEY – Residents are invited to put their best foot forward in the new year by starting off 2023 with a First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests and historic sites on Jan. 1, according to Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. In...
Flashing light will signal new development’s entrance in Marlboro
MARLBORO — A flashing traffic signal will be in place on Route 79 at the entrance and exit for a new residential development known as The Parc at Marlboro. In December, the members of the Township Council authorized the placement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 79 and a new street known as Arcadia Boulevard, which is the entrance and exit for The Parc at Marlboro.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
goleader.com
Gov. Murphy Signs Gun-Control Bill, Prepares For Legal Fight
SCOTCH PLAINS — When the Supreme Court ruled a long-standing New York gun-control act as unconstitutional earlier this year, states like New Jersey (historically home to some of the nation’s most severe gun restrictions) began to work to reconcile the need for compliance against the safety and security of its residents.
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy
A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
