Tottenham report: Transfer insider reveals Spurs are targeting World Cup star

By Greg Lea
 1 day ago

Tottenham are keen to sign Alexis Mac Allister and have been monitoring the Brighton midfielder for some time, according to a transfer insider.

Mac Allister starred at World Cup 2022 for Argentina, who lifted the trophy for the third time after a penalty shoot-out victory over France in the final.

The midfielder has unsurprisingly been linked with a big-money move away from the Amex Stadium after his impressive exploits in Qatar.

Several sides could test Brighton 's resolve when the transfer market reopens for business on New Year's Day, and Tottenham are among the interested parties.

That is according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, who told Chris Cowlin's YouTube channel that Spurs had identified Mac Allister as a potential target even before the World Cup got under way last month.

“Tottenham like the player, they actually scouted him back in January. So it’s a bit more long-standing than people realise, but he’s contracted until 2025. Brighton also have the option to extend for a year," Jacobs said.

The 24-year-old, who joined the south coast side from Argentinos Juniors in the summer of 2019, is valued at £37.2m by Transfermarkt .

Brighton will be loath to lose one of their star players in the winter window, especially as they look set to challenge for European qualification this season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side beat Southampton 3-1 on Boxing Day to remain seventh in the Premier League table .

Mac Allister is unlikely to be involved for the Seagulls when they take on Arsenal on New Year's Eve.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham could go head-to-head with Liverpool for the signature of Sofyan Amrabat, who caught the eye for Morocco at World Cup 2022.

According to a report earlier this month, Richarlison is one of four strikers on Real Madrid's shortlist for a new striker.

And former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he is open to the idea of managing an international side .

