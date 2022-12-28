Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
City approves utility bill increase
Weatherford residents will see a price increase on their city utility bill in January as the Weatherford City Commission approved the increase during a Public Works Authority meeting Friday. “Republic raised their rates by 8.4 percent for the city so we will have a $3 increase for garbage and there...
southwestledger.news
Cyril rancher named State Poet Laureate
OKLAHOMA CITY – Cyril rancher Jay Snider will serve as Oklahoma’s State Poet Laureate in 2023-24. Snider is an award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist who has appeared at national and regional events. He is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.
southwestledger.news
Liberty Theatre rebounds from COVID shutdown
CARNEGIE — When Jerry Applewhite reopened the Liberty Theatre in Carnegie on Nov. 24, 2021 – 20 months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the response was overwhelming. Moviegoers lined Main Street early in the morning to ensure they were able to buy tickets to...
wdnonline.com
Gary Milo Ridley
Gary Milo Ridley, 77, of Yukon, passed away 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City surrounded by his loving family when he passed on to Heaven. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday December 29, 2022, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, 1500 W. Vandament, in Yukon, followed by a Vigil service 6:30 p.m., at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd, in Yukon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 30, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, with interment following 3 p.m. at the Bohemian Cemetery, in Perry.
Oklahoma family out $1000s after auto repair shop shuts down without finishing repairs
A Yukon family is out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs.
okcfox.com
Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
wdnonline.com
Kiwanians take a look back before heading into the new year
Members of Kiwanis learned about the history of the organization and looked back at events throughout the year during their Tuesday meeting. The Kiwanis Club of Weatherford was established August 8, 1927. The club is a part of division 17 of the Texas-Oklahoma district, which also includes Clinton, Elk City, Hinton, Hobart, Sayre and Watonga.
wdnonline.com
City to seek interim police chief
While Mayor Mike Brown and the Weatherford City Commission continue to discuss options regarding the hiring of a new police chief, no decision has been made about who might be the interim chief. Brown said the city could find somebody outside of Weatherford to fill the position. “We’ll probably bring...
wdnonline.com
Delvin Dewitte Schutes
Delvin Dewitte Schutes was born September 25,1941, in Wichita, Kansas, to D.D. (Skeeter) Schutes and Ugie Schutes. He passed away in Chandler, Arizona, and was eternally called home Monday, December 19, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, March 24, 2023, in Weatherford. The Schutes family moved to Weatherford in 1946,...
wdnonline.com
Elizabeth Carleen Clear
Funeral services for Elizabeth Carleen Clear, 86 year-old Weatherford resident, will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chuck Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Carleen was born July 25, 1936, in Weatherford,...
kswo.com
Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision. The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m. According...
OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
Comments / 0