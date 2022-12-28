Read full article on original website
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
wdnonline.com
Elizabeth Carleen Clear
Funeral services for Elizabeth Carleen Clear, 86 year-old Weatherford resident, will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chuck Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Carleen was born July 25, 1936, in Weatherford,...
wdnonline.com
Dorothy Mae Slagell 1935-2022
Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Slagell, 87-year-old Hydro resident, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church with Jeff Selzer and Hal Penner officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. There will be a visitation,...
yukonprogressnews.com
Vendor sought to shoot Yukon fireworks
Yukon city officials are looking for vendors interested in providing the annual fireworks shows. The Yukon City Council has approved bid specifications and authorized Yukon Parks & Recreation Director Ryan McClure to advertise and receive bids for the Freedom Fest fireworks displays July 3-4, 2023. “The bid specs include options...
Photos: Dogs in need of loving homes for New Year
Dozens of dogs are praying for a loving home for the New Year in Oklahoma City.
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
wdnonline.com
Young actress prepares for more big shows
Speaking, singing and dancing in front of a crowd is an activity that many people are frightened to do, but there is one local teen who loves performing for an audience. Samantha Rother starred in her first show just before she turned 10 years old. The young performer recently celebrated her 16th birthday, and in the six years between, she performed in a total of 37 shows.
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
wdnonline.com
WTC students graduate
Twenty students have completed the Practical Nursing Program at Western Technology Center-Burns Flat in the school’s 50th class, with students successfully completed the 15- month training program. At graduation time, nine students were honored with memberships in the National Technical Honor Society. Those students were Crystal Ammon, Alicia Howell,...
wdnonline.com
Delvin Dewitte Schutes
Delvin Dewitte Schutes was born September 25,1941, in Wichita, Kansas, to D.D. (Skeeter) Schutes and Ugie Schutes. He passed away in Chandler, Arizona, and was eternally called home Monday, December 19, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, March 24, 2023, in Weatherford. The Schutes family moved to Weatherford in 1946,...
marlowreview.com
Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
wdnonline.com
Eagles, Lady Eagles ranked in Top 4 of latest rankings
Weatherford’s basketball teams both are ranked in the Top 4 four heading in the. 2023 portion of the season. Rankings determine postseason playoff pairings for the four weeks of basketball playoffs. Weatherford opens the 2023 portion of the schedule at Clinton Tueday before hosting the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament...
KFOR
Oklahoma City chef makes his pasta with care
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He was always in the spice rack as a kid. Chris Becker spent years at the elbow of some of New York’s finest chefs who taught him that even the simplest of recipes require careful choices to make the best dish. “Sequence matters,” he...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford to host tournament Jan. 5-7
Weatherford basketball teams will host the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament January 5-7 at Weatherford High School. Both boys and girls teams will play in the tournament. The boys will begin play 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Custer County rival Clinton. The loser of that game will face the loser of Yukon...
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma town brought back to life by a “fragile” Christmas decor
CHICKASHA, Okla. — An Oklahoma town has been brought back to life, all thanks to a “fragile” Christmas decoration. Chickasha —a town just southwest of Oklahoma City — is now internationally known due to a 50-foot leg lamp that sits in the heart of the town. The lamp received its fame from the movie “A Christmas Story.” And FOX23 Evening Anchor Sara Whaley traveled to Chickasha to learn how the town is using its connection to the iconic lamp to create a Christmas story of its own.
wdnonline.com
Gary Milo Ridley
Gary Milo Ridley, 77, of Yukon, passed away 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City surrounded by his loving family when he passed on to Heaven. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday December 29, 2022, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, 1500 W. Vandament, in Yukon, followed by a Vigil service 6:30 p.m., at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd, in Yukon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 30, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, with interment following 3 p.m. at the Bohemian Cemetery, in Perry.
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
