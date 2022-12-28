Read full article on original website
yukonprogressnews.com
Vendor sought to shoot Yukon fireworks
Yukon city officials are looking for vendors interested in providing the annual fireworks shows. The Yukon City Council has approved bid specifications and authorized Yukon Parks & Recreation Director Ryan McClure to advertise and receive bids for the Freedom Fest fireworks displays July 3-4, 2023. “The bid specs include options...
Woman accused of shooting at deputies deemed competent
A woman accused of shooting a Grady County deputy and barricading herself inside a patrol unit has been deemed competent to stand trial.
Elk City police investigating string of business burglaries
Authorities in Elk City are asking for the public's help as they search for a burglary suspect.
wdnonline.com
City approves utility bill increase
Weatherford residents will see a price increase on their city utility bill in January as the Weatherford City Commission approved the increase during a Public Works Authority meeting Friday. “Republic raised their rates by 8.4 percent for the city so we will have a $3 increase for garbage and there...
OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
okcfox.com
Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
wdnonline.com
Delvin Dewitte Schutes
Delvin Dewitte Schutes was born September 25,1941, in Wichita, Kansas, to D.D. (Skeeter) Schutes and Ugie Schutes. He passed away in Chandler, Arizona, and was eternally called home Monday, December 19, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, March 24, 2023, in Weatherford. The Schutes family moved to Weatherford in 1946,...
wdnonline.com
Gary Milo Ridley
Gary Milo Ridley, 77, of Yukon, passed away 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City surrounded by his loving family when he passed on to Heaven. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday December 29, 2022, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, 1500 W. Vandament, in Yukon, followed by a Vigil service 6:30 p.m., at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd, in Yukon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 30, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, with interment following 3 p.m. at the Bohemian Cemetery, in Perry.
wdnonline.com
Dorothy Mae Slagell 1935-2022
Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Slagell, 87-year-old Hydro resident, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church with Jeff Selzer and Hal Penner officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. There will be a visitation,...
Oklahoma family out $1000s after auto repair shop shuts down without finishing repairs
A Yukon family is out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs.
wdnonline.com
Weatherford to host tournament Jan. 5-7
Weatherford basketball teams will host the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament January 5-7 at Weatherford High School. Both boys and girls teams will play in the tournament. The boys will begin play 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Custer County rival Clinton. The loser of that game will face the loser of Yukon...
wdnonline.com
Kiwanians take a look back before heading into the new year
Members of Kiwanis learned about the history of the organization and looked back at events throughout the year during their Tuesday meeting. The Kiwanis Club of Weatherford was established August 8, 1927. The club is a part of division 17 of the Texas-Oklahoma district, which also includes Clinton, Elk City, Hinton, Hobart, Sayre and Watonga.
wdnonline.com
Do-si-do into the new year:
Square dancing has long been a favorite American pastime, and a local group is working to share the lively activity with more people. The Hi-Stepper Square Dance Club will be offering weekly square dance lessons beginning Tuesday, January 10 at the Life Fellowship Church. The lessons will take place from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for 14 weeks.
wdnonline.com
And the survey says...
The Weatherford Daily News top stories of 2022 are here and readers can vote for what story they believe are the top stories on the WDN survey. 2022 for the survey. With the help of reader’s votes and WDN staff votes, the Top 10 stories will be featured in the upcoming weekender.
