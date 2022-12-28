Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
City to seek interim police chief
While Mayor Mike Brown and the Weatherford City Commission continue to discuss options regarding the hiring of a new police chief, no decision has been made about who might be the interim chief. Brown said the city could find somebody outside of Weatherford to fill the position. “We’ll probably bring...
Oklahoma family out $1000s after auto repair shop shuts down without finishing repairs
A Yukon family is out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs.
okcfox.com
Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma town brought back to life by a “fragile” Christmas decor
CHICKASHA, Okla. — An Oklahoma town has been brought back to life, all thanks to a “fragile” Christmas decoration. Chickasha —a town just southwest of Oklahoma City — is now internationally known due to a 50-foot leg lamp that sits in the heart of the town. The lamp received its fame from the movie “A Christmas Story.” And FOX23 Evening Anchor Sara Whaley traveled to Chickasha to learn how the town is using its connection to the iconic lamp to create a Christmas story of its own.
wdnonline.com
Gary Milo Ridley
Gary Milo Ridley, 77, of Yukon, passed away 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Oklahoma City surrounded by his loving family when he passed on to Heaven. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday December 29, 2022, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, 1500 W. Vandament, in Yukon, followed by a Vigil service 6:30 p.m., at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd, in Yukon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 30, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, with interment following 3 p.m. at the Bohemian Cemetery, in Perry.
OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
wdnonline.com
Dorothy Mae Slagell 1935-2022
Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Slagell, 87-year-old Hydro resident, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church with Jeff Selzer and Hal Penner officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. There will be a visitation,...
wdnonline.com
Elizabeth Carleen Clear
Funeral services for Elizabeth Carleen Clear, 86 year-old Weatherford resident, will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chuck Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Carleen was born July 25, 1936, in Weatherford,...
wdnonline.com
Delvin Dewitte Schutes
Delvin Dewitte Schutes was born September 25,1941, in Wichita, Kansas, to D.D. (Skeeter) Schutes and Ugie Schutes. He passed away in Chandler, Arizona, and was eternally called home Monday, December 19, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, March 24, 2023, in Weatherford. The Schutes family moved to Weatherford in 1946,...
wdnonline.com
Do-si-do into the new year:
Square dancing has long been a favorite American pastime, and a local group is working to share the lively activity with more people. The Hi-Stepper Square Dance Club will be offering weekly square dance lessons beginning Tuesday, January 10 at the Life Fellowship Church. The lessons will take place from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for 14 weeks.
wdnonline.com
Weatherford to host tournament Jan. 5-7
Weatherford basketball teams will host the Weatherford Classic Basketball Tournament January 5-7 at Weatherford High School. Both boys and girls teams will play in the tournament. The boys will begin play 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Custer County rival Clinton. The loser of that game will face the loser of Yukon...
Comments / 1