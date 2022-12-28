Read full article on original website
Latest WVU Bracketology projections - December 27th
The Bracketology projections have been updated and West Virginia is still heavily involved. ESPN's Joe Lunardi did his weekly update today and there wasn't too much movement. West Virginia is the No. 4 seed in the South Region, taking on No. 13 seed Yale in a game in Albany, New York. In the next round, No. 5 Xavier or No. 12 Iona would be waiting. Purdue would have the No. 1 seed in this region, where the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games would be played in Columbus, Ohio.
247Sports
Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class
Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
Year in Review: Top-10 Illini athletes of 2022
CHAMPAIGN — From All-Americans to conference champions, it was a pretty good year for University of Illinois athletes. The men's basketball team won a share of the Big Ten Championship, the football team finished 8-4 and will kick off the 2023 calendar year in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa (Fla.). The women's basketball team appears on an upward trajectory. The wrestling program has a new facility on the way. The men's golf team, despite not qualifying for the NCAA Championships, is still the king in the Big Ten. Though volleyball, a program that isn't far removed from the Final Four, did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament while the track and field program made a switch, firing Mike Turk and hiring Petros Kyprianou.
Ibrahim powers Minnesota past Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Ibrahim, who missed virtually all of last year with a ruptured Achilles, closed out a solid career in dramatic fashion. After getting injured in the 2021 season opener against Ohio State, Ibrahim returned for a sixth season and finished his career with 4,668 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns in 40 games since joining the Golden Gophers as a two-star recruit from...
Watch: Fran McCaffery Press Conference 12-28-22
Iowa Coach Meets with Media Wednesday Ahead of Nebraska Trip
