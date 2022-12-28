CHAMPAIGN — From All-Americans to conference champions, it was a pretty good year for University of Illinois athletes. The men's basketball team won a share of the Big Ten Championship, the football team finished 8-4 and will kick off the 2023 calendar year in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa (Fla.). The women's basketball team appears on an upward trajectory. The wrestling program has a new facility on the way. The men's golf team, despite not qualifying for the NCAA Championships, is still the king in the Big Ten. Though volleyball, a program that isn't far removed from the Final Four, did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament while the track and field program made a switch, firing Mike Turk and hiring Petros Kyprianou.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO