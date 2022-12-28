Read full article on original website
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
SAN DIEGO — Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder are almost never mentioned in the same article, let alone breath. Neither are teen-pop star Justin Bieber and the young San Diego buzz band Thee Sacred Souls.
Fans will be able to interact with each other during the show.
Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were Holocaust survivors — including his Poland-born mother who had been at Auschwitz — before moving to Canada. “From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee told Grohl in an episode of the latter’s From Cradle to Stage...
Frank Sinatra opened for Willie Nelson once. In Las Vegas. It was the early 1980s, around the time Ol’ Blue Eyes and the Red-Headed Stranger teamed up to cut a PSA for the Space Foundation. “We don’t share the same tailor,” a spotlessly groomed Sinatra quipped. “But we do share the same feeling about space technology, don’t we?” In truth, neither cared all that much about the cosmos, either; they were both massively popular performers in their own right, breathing the same rarified air, and they had simply been asked to combine their equal star power. It was an unlikely development. Willie had been a cult hero and a popular singer, but now, thanks in part to the hit ballad “Always on My Mind” and the worldwide success of his duet with Julio Iglesias, “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” he was a cultural sensation. It’s not at all surprising that, in keeping with one of the era’s greatest rock-star conventions, he cut a live album at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo in 1984. Nor is it surprising how supple Willie’s vocals are, or how impressionistic his guitar playing. What is surprising is how long it’s taken to see the light of day.
Ian Tyson, the iconic Canadian folk singer best known for his hit song “Four Strong Winds” with Ian & Sylvia, has passed away at age 89. Sylvia Tyson, Ian Tyson’s former spouse, confirmed his passing during an interview with CBC. According to a press release, Tyson was...
