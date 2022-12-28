ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Woman saves 64-year-old man from horrifying snowstorm. He was crying in pain outside her door

A Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a "true angel" and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White, who was found at her door, begging for assistance, during what some officials are calling the worst snowfall to strike Buffalo since 1977. The story of Sha'Kyra Aughtry saving Joe, a mentally disabled man, from the snowstorm, which first surfaced on the SweetBuffalo716 blog's Facebook page, has captivated people all around Upstate New York and the world. Aughtry overheard Joe in distress and pleading for assistance. They found Joe and carried him out of the snow bank and into their home early on Saturday, Christmas Eve, with the aid of her boyfriend.
22-Year-Old Woman Dies in Buffalo Snowstorm

A 22-year-old woman, who was trapped in her car during the unprecedented snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, is among at least 34 confirmed deaths in the city. Anndel Taylor’s family confirmed her death and launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her final expenses. “As you all may know...
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
Buffalo storm victims: What we know about the lives lost

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-seven people have died in Erie County, New York, after a historic winter storm slammed Buffalo. Fatalities including people found in cars, people found outside and cardiac events from shoveling or blowing snow, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Monique Alexander. Among those killed was...
West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need

The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
Distressed Buffalo Woman Begs For Help For Elderly Disabled Man With Frostbite [Video]

A Buffalo mother's video has gone viral after she found a 64-year-old elderly man walking around her street in distress and severely frostbitten. The woman can be seen in the video pleading for someone to come help the man. He and her boyfriend brought the mentally disabled man inside their home after hearing him screaming for help in the blizzard. The man is seen in the video suffering from severe frostbite on both his hands.
