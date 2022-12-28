A Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a "true angel" and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White, who was found at her door, begging for assistance, during what some officials are calling the worst snowfall to strike Buffalo since 1977. The story of Sha'Kyra Aughtry saving Joe, a mentally disabled man, from the snowstorm, which first surfaced on the SweetBuffalo716 blog's Facebook page, has captivated people all around Upstate New York and the world. Aughtry overheard Joe in distress and pleading for assistance. They found Joe and carried him out of the snow bank and into their home early on Saturday, Christmas Eve, with the aid of her boyfriend.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO