Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Related
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
Upworthy
Woman saves 64-year-old man from horrifying snowstorm. He was crying in pain outside her door
A Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a "true angel" and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White, who was found at her door, begging for assistance, during what some officials are calling the worst snowfall to strike Buffalo since 1977. The story of Sha'Kyra Aughtry saving Joe, a mentally disabled man, from the snowstorm, which first surfaced on the SweetBuffalo716 blog's Facebook page, has captivated people all around Upstate New York and the world. Aughtry overheard Joe in distress and pleading for assistance. They found Joe and carried him out of the snow bank and into their home early on Saturday, Christmas Eve, with the aid of her boyfriend.
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
BET
22-Year-Old Woman Dies in Buffalo Snowstorm
A 22-year-old woman, who was trapped in her car during the unprecedented snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, is among at least 34 confirmed deaths in the city. Anndel Taylor’s family confirmed her death and launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her final expenses. “As you all may know...
Bills Mafia Getting Together To Help Shovel Out Buffalo Residents
As Western New York continues to dig out after the weekend blizzard, Bills Mafia members are being called out to help out the residents in Buffalo.
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard
A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
A single father from Buffalo who recently lost his wife to COVID suffered a house fire during the blizzard 'that took my last of everything,' including his wife's ashes
Other Buffalo residents huddled together in a barbershop or needed the help of kind-hearted strangers to survive the brutal storm.
WKBW-TV
Blizzard Baby: Pregnant Buffalonian has contractions during Xmas blizzard, receives help via Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jasmine Newton was scheduled to have a C-section on January 4. However, those plans changed after she began having contractions, during the Christmas blizzard. Another problem on her horizon: getting to the hospital. It is 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Buffalo mother-to-be Jasmine Newton is...
Listen: Jay's story melts hearts as a Buffalo blizzard Christmas miracle
When Cheektowaga Police were alerted to a glass break at the Pine Hill School on East Delevan Avenue Christmas Eve as the blizzard raged outside, officers were overwhelmed with calls and unable to investigate.
Buffalo Dream Center giving away free non-perishables, frozen meat
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Dream Center will be giving away free non-perishable items and frozen meats at two Buffalo locations Wednesday to aid the community, the organization announced on Facebook. The giveaways will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and take place at 286 Lafeyette Ave. and 437 Masten Ave. Anyone with […]
Buffalo storm victims: What we know about the lives lost
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-seven people have died in Erie County, New York, after a historic winter storm slammed Buffalo. Fatalities including people found in cars, people found outside and cardiac events from shoveling or blowing snow, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Monique Alexander. Among those killed was...
wbfo.org
West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need
The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
Distressed Buffalo Woman Begs For Help For Elderly Disabled Man With Frostbite [Video]
A Buffalo mother's video has gone viral after she found a 64-year-old elderly man walking around her street in distress and severely frostbitten. The woman can be seen in the video pleading for someone to come help the man. He and her boyfriend brought the mentally disabled man inside their home after hearing him screaming for help in the blizzard. The man is seen in the video suffering from severe frostbite on both his hands.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was set to lift early Thursday.
Food being distributed in Buffalo at noon on Thursday to help those affected by storm
"We will turn that tragedy into something good," Pastor Giles said. "We want to use this to heal the community."
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 1