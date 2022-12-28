ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekeler's Edge: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Chargers clinch playoff berth & more 'Fantasy This-or-That'

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 1 day ago
Fresh off a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler sits down with Matt Harmon to talk about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and discusses the news of J.J. Watt retiring at the end of this season.

The guys also do another round of “Fantasy This-or-That” where they debate two players that are similarly ranked for the upcoming week and tell managers in the fantasy championship which one they would recommend starting.

We close out the show by catching up on the Ask Austin mailbag, where the guys talk about Austin’s first time in the Wildcat, what goes into benching a player for a mistake and whether Austin being an NFL player helps him in fantasy football.

04:15 NEWS / J.J. Watt will retire after this season

07:40 Chargers 20, Colts 3

18:35 Chargers resting starters in final weeks?

21:20 Fantasy This or That: Week 16 recap

23:45 Trevor Lawrence vs. Jared Goff

26:20 Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady

27:35 Cam Akers vs. Brian Robinson

30:25 D’Onta Foreman vs. A.J. Dillon

32:55 Michael Pittman vs. Mike Evans

34:40 Drake London vs. Jahan Dotson

36:50 Ask Austin - Austin in the wildcat vs. MIA

39:30 Ask Austin - Players getting benched for mistakes

43:10 Ask Austin - Does playing give you fantasy insight?

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful

The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Austin Ekeler (knee) limited for Chargers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was estimated as a limited participant on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler was added to the injury report with a knee and was listed as limited for Wednesday's estimated participation. He appeared to hurt his knee on one of his final plays of Week 16's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
