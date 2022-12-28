Read full article on original website
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs
Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
Red Wings Face Big Lineup Decisions as Injured Players Return
With the end of December comes the beginning of January. And, for the Detroit Red Wings, with the beginning of January comes a handful of players returning to the lineup after missing time with injury. Considering the fact that the Red Wings have technically never iced a fully-healthy lineup this season, this is certainly welcome news.
Kings tie game in third period, beat Avalanche in shootout
Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored shootout goals, Pheonix Copley made 23 saves through overtime and two more in the
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
Surging Canucks battle slumping Jets
The Vancouver Canucks look to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games when they visit the slumping Winnipeg
Out to boost playoff chances, Isles host slumping Jackets
The New York Islanders, fresh off their most convincing set of back-to-back regular-season wins in almost 30 years, are eager
Ducks stun Golden Knights, hand Vegas second straight loss
John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry both scored in the shootout to give
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Red Wings ready to face Penguins after weeklong break
Maybe the Pittsburgh Penguins enjoyed some holiday sweets during the NHL’s mandated break, but they are in a sour mood
Mats Zuccarello, Wild ground Jets
Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
