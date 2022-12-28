Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: How much will you pay for electricity? This calculator might surprise you
If there’s any good news about the electricity rate shock that starts next week, it’s that the jolt might not be quite as bad as the headlines would appear. Scant comfort, I know. As of Jan. 1, most of us will have to pay a lot more for at least the next six months to keep the lights on, the milk cold and our dawn-to-dusk electronics humming.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
cbia.com
Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know
Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
On Nov. 17, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s two investor-owned electric utilities — notified state regulators that the price their customers pay for power generation will jump by roughly 50% early next year. The announcement comes in the wake of two years of uncertainty after...
BEST OF 2022: A quarter of Connecticut doctors work for big hospitals. Is that good for patients?
As the health care industry becomes more concentrated, private practices struggle to compete with big systems. Instead, they’re joining them.
NHPR
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Wealthy Connecticut Residents Received Millions in Federal Dollars After Hurricane Sandy
After the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Congress apportioned over $50 billion for disaster relief. Among that total was $16 billion for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)'s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR). The state of Connecticut received $159 million. CDBG-DR is...
Higher energy bills to greet the new year. Here's what you need to know.
CONNECTICUT, USA — For Eversource and United Illuminating customers, the new year will begin with a new rate hike. And due to a decades-old law, there is nothing that regulators can do about it. According to officials, customers will see their electric bills increase by about $80 a month....
PURA requiring Eversource to explain how electric rates are set
(WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority is requiring Eversource to explain how it sets its electric rates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource must present its “procurement process” at a technical meeting before PURA on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. In November, legislative leaders in Connecticut asked PURA to hold the hearing […]
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases.
wiltonbulletin.com
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
Baby formula crisis still impacting Connecticut families
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — The baby formula crisis in the United States continues to impact families across the country and right here in Connecticut. Parents are still talking about the hurdles they’re facing to feed their children. Kelsey Emmons Tillona spends a lot of time on zoom for...
BEST OF 2022: Demand for nurses is urgent. CT’s colleges and universities can’t keep up.
CT needs 3,000 new nurses a year, and only 2,000 graduate — and many of them leave the state. Worsening matters is a shortage of instructors.
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks
(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
Why the CT GOP got shellacked — and how to fix it
To build the party into the majority party in Connecticut, the CT GOP must stand for policy and campaign on policy to fight structural statism/racism
BEST OF 2022: As hospital systems grow in Connecticut, rural patients lose services
In CT, rural hospitals have shut down intensive care and labor-and-delivery services as their health systems have consolidated operations.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
New state laws taking effect on January 1
HARTFORD, Conn. — As 2023 rings in, so will a whole set of new laws in Connecticut. These laws range from erasing thousands of criminal records to an increase in lawmakers’ salaries. “I would expect many of us are going to be watching to see how these things...
