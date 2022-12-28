TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall were disturbed by a series of fights on Monday. Mall security and the Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents, leading several of those involved out in handcuffs, according to witnesses. A spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department told 13abc late Monday night that no one has been charged at this time. Police say they are unable to release body camera footage of the incident as juveniles are the main subject of the videos, per policy.

