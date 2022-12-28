Read full article on original website
Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
Fidler’s on the Grand to close until further notice after family involved in Ohio crash
Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.
‘Devastating loss’: 3 of 4 victims of Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
13abc.com
TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall were disturbed by a series of fights on Monday. Mall security and the Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents, leading several of those involved out in handcuffs, according to witnesses. A spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department told 13abc late Monday night that no one has been charged at this time. Police say they are unable to release body camera footage of the incident as juveniles are the main subject of the videos, per policy.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
13abc.com
One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
Have you seen him? Family offering reward for information on man last seen at Fulton County park
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities in Fulton and Williams counties are seeking help from the public in locating a missing northwest Ohio man whose family is offering a reward to find him. Noah Johnson, from Bryan, has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022. Johnson's last known location was...
Man arrested for domestic violence search warrant in Tiffin after police standoff Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Tiffin Tuesday night for a domestic violence search warrant following a five-hour standoff with police. Curtis Elkins was arrested outside of an apartment at 40 W. Market St. just before 8:30 p.m. and turned over to the Fremont Police Department, Tiffin Police Department Chief David Pauly said.
Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
WTOL-TV
Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Photos show man accused of stealing credit cards
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office released photos Wednesday of a man accused of stealing credit cards among other criminal activities and are asking the public for assistance identifying him. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office posted two images of a man who they say was...
Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31
UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
Fire in Lima’s Town Square
LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
