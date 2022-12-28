Kyiv plans to develop “exploding drones” to counter Russia’s threat in the air, a Ukrainian minister has said.Ukraine has already bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its war."And the next stage, now that we are more or less equipped with reconnaissance drones, is strike drones," Mykhailo Fedorov, minister for digital transformation, said."These are both exploding drones and drones that fly up to three to 10 kilometers and hit targets.”Earlier, an expert said that Russia’s economy is beginning to “feel the pinch” after...

1 DAY AGO