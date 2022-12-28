Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
RideApart
What Nightmares Are Made Of: Custom Bumblebee-Inspired Honda X4
The last thing the modern-day motorcycle market needs is a Transformer-esque design. Whether we’re talking about the Yamaha MT-10 or Kawasaki Z900, today’s cosmetic conventions heavily rely on futuristic, angular bodywork. Apparently, Reza Hussain Customs (RH Customs) received that memo and pushed the Autobot aesthetic to the Nth degree.
Bugatti Just Delivered the 10th and Final Centodieci Hypercar
Bugatti has finally closed the book on one of the boldest coachbuilding projects in its history. The French marque has just announced the delivery of the final Centodieci. The white hypercar is the tenth example hand-built at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim over the last two years. Every Bugatti is special, but this is especially true of the completely coachbuilt Centodieci. Bugatti’s latest “few-off” model was announced back in 2019 as both a celebration of its 110th anniversary and a homage to the EB110. The angular speed machine may not have the name recognition of its successors, the Veyron and Chiron, but...
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
RideApart
Cycleweird: Honda Juno M85, Or That Time Honda Made A Boxer Scooter
Say the word ‘boxer,’ and it means different things to different people. There’s the lovable dog, of course, as well as the athletes punching each other in the ring. In car world, the first thing that comes to mind might be Subaru, and in bike world, perhaps BMW.
Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This 1972 Chevelle SS
This Chevelle has been waiting 50 years to find a new owner!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.
HipHopDX.com
Tyler The Creator Is Looking For Young Black Designers To Join Le Fleur
Tyler, the Creator is looking to expand his sprawling le FLEUR* brand, and he’s calling on young, black creatives to join the squad. Last week, Tyler jumped on Twitter to send out a notice to all black creatives looking for an opportunity to help build a brand. The rapper has been putting in work on his luxury lifestyle line, and the bigger it gets, the more help he’s going to need on deck.
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
Stunning 3800-Mile Ferrari Portofino Selling on Bring A Trailer
Low displacement V8s really know how to strut their stuff. Some cars are built to perform well on the road, some on the mountains, and others for the track. However, it’s not often you find a car that is built for all three of these applications. Well, that’s exactly what Ferrari sets out to do with every single one of their cars which is exactly why all of their innovations have mostly come from the track. Here’s an example of what happens when years of innovative design culminate into one beautiful car.
Custom Line’s New 121-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy With a 3,000-Mile Range
One American seafarer just scored the ultimate holiday gift. Custom Line launched a beautiful 122-foot superyacht off the coast of Ancona, Italy, on Tuesday, December 20, that will now beeline it stateside to her new owner. Regina is the 14th example of the Navetta 37 that the Ferretti brand has delivered but is distinguished by a “strong, one-of-a-kind personality that exerts a seductive force over the water.” First unveiled in 2016, the Navetta 37 redefined what a navetta-style cruising yacht could be. A far cry from plodding, trawler-style designs, the contemporary vessel is fit for both socializing and long-distance cruising. Generous volumes...
Marloe’s new Coniston Automatic collection is remarkably good value
The British watchmaker celebrates the land and water speed records of Sir Malcolm and Donald Campbell
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Talks Vision for ‘Big Steppers’ Tour: The “Initial Idea” Was “Hood Beethoven”
Kendrick Lamar spoke about being inactive on social media, his relationship with friend and collaborator Dave Free and his vision for the Big Steppers tour in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine. The rapper hasn’t kept up much of a social media presence over the years, telling...
Pinkbike.com
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
ctemag.com
Vertical machining center showcased at December racing show
Mazak's new VC-Ez 16X Vertical Machining Center and Mazatrol SmoothEz5 CNC are the latest additions to the company's cost-effective, compact Ez Series. The new CNC enables the Kentucky-built VC-Ez 16X to process small complex parts via 3+2 or full 5-axis machining. The machine combines a rugged spindle and space-saving design with a full range of options to meet many production needs.
iheart.com
Futuristic Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Has ‘Jellyfish’ Joystick
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept car in partnership with James Cameron’s new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and it’s about as futuristic as they come. The Vision AVTR can drive sideways, is operated by a “jellyfish” joystick, and has a control panel controlled by the driver’s hand gestures and breathing.
NME
Kendrick Lamar opens up on artistic connection to Compton: “It’s nature versus nurture”
Kendrick Lamar opened up about his personal and professional lives – and the intrinsic ties between them – in a rare interview with The New York Times, explaining his artistic connection to Compton, lack of social media presence, and ambitious “Hood Beethoven” live show. Published online...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator-backed Poly uses AI to generate art assets
Poly is essentially a stock asset library along the lines of Adobe Stock and Shutterstock but populated exclusively by AI generations. While platforms like Getty Images have banned AI-generated content for fear of potential legal blowback, Poly is barreling full steam ahead. “Almost everyone knows the all-too-common pain of searching...
Detroit News
Stellantis has plans to elevate its Italian brands in North America. Here's how
Selling low volumes of vehicles may be a counterintuitive approach for brands that have struggled to make their mark in North America, but that's the plan to elevate Stellantis NV's Italian brands here, according to their executives. They want to position Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Maserati as the company's upscale...
The BoB Electric Vehicle is a Fun Surprise!
I recently came across a vehicle that intrigued me. Consider the K1S BoB a mix between an electric bike or scooter. Even more exciting is the vehicle’s ability to self-balance. This means I can hop on, zip off to my destination of choice, and jump off without having to prop it against a wall or flip out a kickstand. Of course, this is a nice feature, but there has to be more behind this appealing mode of transportation. Let’s take a closer look.
