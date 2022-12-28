Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
adidas Is Pausing All Balenciaga Releases As They “Re-Evaluate” Partnership
It seems one of fashion's most well received collaborations might never see the light of day. adidas has paused all Balenciaga releases. The post adidas Is Pausing All Balenciaga Releases As They “Re-Evaluate” Partnership appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the adiFom Superstar Shoes
Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.
thecomeback.com
Sports world devastated by sneaker company news
The sneaker industry has changed in so many ways over the last few decades. Now, sneakerheads are saying goodbye to Eastbay, a sports gear catalog company that revolutionized the way so many young sports fans learned about and purchased the latest sneakers in the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Eastbay will...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"
Looking at Jordan Brand’s plans for 2023, the Air Jordan 2 continues to play a key role in the division’s offerings. It saw its most action yet in 2022 with a countless list of collaborators that included the likes of TITAN, Shelflife, J Balvin and many more. Now, looks such as the Air Jordan 2 Craft series and “UNC to Chicago” lead the way into the new year for the silhouette.
Dwyane Wade Slips on Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Sneakers With Purple Jacket at People’s Choice Awards 2022
The stars are out in full force for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment with Kenan Thompson serving as the evening’s host for the second year in a row. Dwayne Wade was one of the many famous faces to make an appearance on the purple carpet. The former Miami Heat basketball player looked stylish for the evening, wearing a cropped purple suede Louis Vuitton jacket. The outerwear featured a sharp structured collar, gold zipper detailing at the center and had wide square pockets...
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” Revealed: Release Details
The Air Jordan 37 is already a huge hit. This year’s Michael Jordan signature is the Air Jordan 37. We are quickly approaching the 40th iteration of this shoe, and fans are excited about the future direction of the brand. For now, however, Jumpman has focused on silhouettes that honor the model from 30 years prior.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Shows Off Exclusive Rubik’s Cube & Off-White Air Jordans
Fat Joe is known for his collection of rare Air Jordans and he went to the vault to show off some of his sneaker gems. Joey Crack took to Instagram on Christmas (December 25) and transformed into the Sneaker Santa while pulling out a couple of pairs of exclusive sneakers to make sure everyone knows he’s still the king of kicks these days.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"
Looking ahead to next year, early pairs from Jordan Brand have revealed the debut of two new themes. First, it is looking back on OG Air Jordan advertisements with Air Jordan 1 and 2 Low colorways that nod to print ads from the time. Secondly, “Lucky Green” has been spotted on the Air Jordan 1, 2 and now the 3.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Atlanta” Revealed: Photos
This Nike Air Force 1 Low pays homage to Atlanta. Every single sneakerhead understands just how important the Nike Air Force 1 Low is. This is a shoe that first made its mark on culture back in 1982. Forty years later, the Air Force 1 continues to be a fan-favorite that will simply never be toppled.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Officially Reveals the Air Jordan 37 Low
Another year, another entry in the Air Jordan series. For decades now, Jordan Brand has been consistent in adding a new look to its legendary Air Jordan line. With the Air Jordan 37 being the release tied to 2022, countless court-ready looks have surfaced, including a collaborative colorway with UNDEFEATED. Looking to next year, it’s inevitable that the Air Jordan 38 will takeover as the latest and greatest from the brand. However, before the next iteration arises, the 37’s low-top variant is on its way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 “Luxury Handbag” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 1 continues to be a staple of any sneaker collection. If you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 1, then these last few years have simply been amazing. Jordan Brand is constantly coming out with some amazing new colorways, and they aren’t letting up. Overall, these colorways have received a ton of praise and will continue to do so.
