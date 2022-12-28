Musical showcase features John Lennon music in Santa Barbara for Adam’s Angels

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A musical showcase in Santa Barbara just before Christmas was a gift to the community and the non-profit Adam's Angels.

It was held at the Red Piano and featured many of the areas top musicians in a rotating, spontaneous schedule.

Adam's Angels has been helping those in financial distress since he COVID-19 pandemic began including seniors, veterans, and the unhoused.

The event Friday Dec. 23, was held at the Red Piano in downtown Santa Barbara.

Leading the way was piano and guitar player Jason Libs, along with many friends.

Among the performers were Brian Kinsella, Jim Rankin, Jackson Gillies and Bobby Montanes.

For more information go to the Red Piano and Adam's Angels .

