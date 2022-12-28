ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says

Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Moscow delivers Ukraine war ultimatum: Accept our terms

(Reuters) -Moscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. "Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Ukraine fighting is deadlocked, spy chief Kyrylo Budanov tells BBC

Fighting in Ukraine is currently at a deadlock as neither Ukraine nor Russia can make significant advances, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency has said, while Kyiv waits for more advanced weapons from Western allies. "The situation is just stuck," Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC in an interview....
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv plans to develop ‘exploding drones’ to counter Putin’s air threat

Kyiv plans to develop “exploding drones” to counter Russia’s threat in the air, a Ukrainian minister has said.Ukraine has already bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its war."And the next stage, now that we are more or less equipped with reconnaissance drones, is strike drones," Mykhailo Fedorov, minister for digital transformation, said."These are both exploding drones and drones that fly up to three to 10 kilometers and hit targets.”Earlier, an expert said that Russia’s economy is beginning to “feel the pinch” after...
US News and World Report

Belarus Says Russia-Deployed Iskander Missile Systems Ready for Use

(Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday. "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres...

Comments / 0

Community Policy