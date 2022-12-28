Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
BlackRock among bankrupt miner Core Scientific's creditors
BlackRock committed $17 million of Core Scientific’s new $75 million loan from convertible notes shareholders. The investment firm had $37.9 million in secured convertible notes as of Dec. 28. Investment firm BlackRock is among the largest creditors of bitcoin miner Core Scientific, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last...
theblock.co
Bitcoin's mining industry is in survival mode. What's in the cards for 2023?
It’s been a tough year for bitcoin miners with margins plunging. The fate of the industry is tied to how bitcoin and energy prices will develop in the upcoming months. Bitcoin miners are clinging to life. It's a far cry from a year ago, when they were racing to keep up with incessant demand. So what's in store for miners in 2023?
theblock.co
Valkyrie wants to 'manage and sponsor' Grayscale's GBTC
Valkyrie Investments said it has a proposal for Digital Currency Group’s struggling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and that it’s ready to become a “sponsor and manager” of the fund. The firm also said it formed Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund, LP to capitalize on “the massive discount in the...
theblock.co
Crypto exchanges finish 2022 with the lowest volumes in two years
Crypto exchanges finished off the year with volumes close to that of December of 2020, when bitcoin first broke past $20,000. Crypto exchange trading volumes finished off 2022 at the lowest level in two years, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. The seven day moving average of crypto exchange volumes...
theblock.co
Animoca Brands allowed deadline extension for filing results
Animoca Brands has negotiated a new schedule for filing its audited 2020 accounts, which were originally due by the end of 2022. It will retain auditor DFK International with a new deadline of the end of the first quarter of 2023. Metaverse heavyweight Animoca Brands has been allowed an extension...
Big Meat is wasteful, polluting and powerful. Learn more from Chloe Sorvino, author of “Raw Deal”
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Longtime Forbes reporter Chloe Sorvino has been on the food finance beat for seven years. She's covered titans of the industry, farmers struggling with climate disaster and hopeful plant-based startups. As Covid created one crisis after the other across the American food supply chain, she kept a watchful eye on the monolith that is Big Meat, which stands accused of wage fixing, price gouging, worker-sickening, animal-abusing, and environment–polluting, even as it's recorded sky-high profits in 2022.
theblock.co
The week in markets: Bitcoin dips while dogecoin drops 10% and MicroStrategy stock falls
Bitcoin was trading at around $16,550 on Sunday, down 1.78% over the past week. Other cryptocurrencies experienced sharper sell-offs and dogecoin plunged more than 10%. Stock markets will be closed in the U.S. on Monday. Crypto prices fell over the past week as dogecoin led the losses. Crypto stocks traded...
theblock.co
Sushiswap tries to breathe life back into protocol with new tokenomics proposal
Sushiswap’s “Head Chef ” proposed changing the exchange’s tokenomics. The changes aim to incentivize liquidity and redirect value to token holders. Jared Grey, the "Head Chef" of decentralized exchange Sushiswap, proposed changing the exchange's tokenomics in the hopes of reviving the protocol after a tough year.
theblock.co
SushiSwap to deprecate Kashi and MISO platforms
SushiSwap has announced plans to deprecate its Kashi lending service and MISO launchpad in early 2023. The decentralized exchange’s CTO cited poor design and a lack of resources as reasons driving the decision. SushiSwap, a notable decentralized exchange, has announced plans to deprecate two of its offerings — the...
theblock.co
Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit
Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr said his bitcoin was hacked after a PGP exploit. Dashjr’s wallet had four outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC. Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr claimed his wallet was hacked due to a Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key compromise. Dashjr's wallet had multiple outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC — with an estimated loss of assets worth $3.3 million at current market prices.
theblock.co
Compass Mining wins $1.5 million in court ruling against hosting provider
A court ordered hosting provider Dynamics Corp to pay its former client Compass Mining $1.5 million. The miner filed a lawsuit in June accusing Dynamics of holding its machines “hostage.”. A judge ruled in favor of bitcoin miner Compass Mining after the company sued hosting provider Dynamics Corp in...
theblock.co
Bored Ape Yacht Club ends 2022 with 69 ETH floor price
Yuga Labs’s blue-chip NFT project finishes the year at a 69 ETH, or $82,740, floor price. Despite the bear market, BAYC maintained the highest floor price among NFT projects for nearly the whole year. Yuga Labs backed NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ended the year with a...
theblock.co
Italian lawmakers approve 26% capital gains tax on crypto: CoinDesk
Italy’s Parliament has approved a 26% capital gains tax on crypto, according to a report from CoinDesk. Italy's Parliament has approved a 26% capital gains tax on crypto, according to a report from CoinDesk. The tax, in the works since earlier this year, will be levied on profits in...
theblock.co
Biggest stories to look for in crypto as we embark on the new year
Sam Bankman-Fried’s arraignment is set for this week. Economic indicators will likely continue to dominate the narrative in markets. Crypto conferences for 2023 start in about two weeks with the World Crypto Conference. Here are the major stories and events to keep an eye on as 2023 gets underway.
theblock.co
Binance.US deal with Voyager may fall under federal committee review
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States said in a court filing that there is a possibility that transactions contemplated by Voyager may be subject to review. An agreement between Binance.US and bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital may be subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), court filings showed.
Comments / 0