Read full article on original website
Related
Tom From Season 5 of 'The Circle' Says He Used to Live in the Tower of London
It's one thing to be a catfish on Netflix's hit show The Circle and try to fool the other players. But it's an entirely different thing for a cast member to lie to viewers. So what's up with Tom's royal title in Season 5 of The Circle? When he arrives after the initial batch of contestants, he mentions his father's standing with the British royal family and even name-drops his former living quarters in the Tower of London more than once.
Popculture
'Alice in Borderland' Actor Marries Former Co-Star
Congratulations are in order for Keita Machida. The Alice In Borderland actor is a married man after he tied the knot to his former co-star and Pachinko actress Hyunri. The happy couple exchanged vows on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, confirming their marriage that same day, per a notice shared by Exile Tribe, according to CBR.com.
Inside Pulse
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II goes into the experience of black soldiers who were fighting Nazis in Europe. How did they come to terms with knowing they’d return to the open racism in America after they were decorated on the battlefield? How did they view their lives and accomplishments? The documentary probes the experience. You can currently watch the film on digital and On Demand. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Maria Bakalova wants to make you feel something
When it comes to acting, Maria Bakalova considers herself to be a person of extremes. The Oscar-nominated actor said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that “cinema is supposed to be provoking.” Bakalova both stars in her latest film, “The Honeymoon,” and worked as a producer. She hopes to do more producing in the future, citing a need for more women behind the camera. “The Honeymoon,” now available to rent on streaming, is a comedy replete with extremes, though perhaps not the kind she would have expected when she dreamt of making it as an actor. But she said the “Borat” sequel opened her up to different genres.
Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
NBC has announced it ordered a new drama called "Predictably Irrational" starring "Rent" and "The Flash" actor Jesse L. Martin.
SFGate
How ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Reimagines the Classic Anti-War Epic
Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” already boasts an immortal and definitive cinematic legacy in the form of Lewis Milestone’s 92-year-old Hollywood adaptation, but the World War I epic had never been told on the screen in its native language until now. Director Edward Berger’s bold vision of the tale comes at a time when Remarque’s anti-war treatise rings truer than ever.
Meet ISTO, the Portuguese Brand Pushing Sustainability With ‘Factourism’ and Price Transparency
MILAN — A tour among factories offered to end consumers is one of the implementations setting Portuguese brand ISTO apart when it comes to transparency. Rather than merely talking about its environmental and social commitment, the company came up with the concept of “factourism” to let customers experience first-hand how its products are made.More from WWDTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading CollectionsPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The project adds to initiatives that range from providing price transparency to on-demand production that supports the eco mindset behind the brand, which was launched in 2017...
The Burna Boy philosophy: 'Anybody not comfortable with my reality is not my fan'
Burna Boy opens up about his connection to his fans, his home, and the ways he makes sense of who he is as a person and who he is as a performer.
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Getting Married This Spring — with Two Weddings!
Princess Alexandra is set to wed Nicolas Bagory in two ceremonies in April 2023 Save the date — Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is getting married this spring! On Thursday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that the 31-year-old princess will walk down the aisle in April 2023. Princess Alexandra and her fiancé Nicolas Bagory are set to celebrate with not one, but two, wedding ceremonies. "The civil wedding will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Town Hall of the City of Luxembourg. The religious wedding will...
King Harald V of Norway Steps Out for Church on Christmas Following Hospitalization for Infection
The Norwegian Royal House said that King Harald would "take it easy for a few days" after the hospital stay King Harald V of Norway got to church on Christmas after spending three days in the hospital for an infection. The King, 85, joined several other members of the royal family for the Sunday service, four days after the Norwegian Royal House announced that he was released from the hospital. Harald was admitted the week before Christmas. "The King and Queen, the Crown Prince and Princess Ingrid Alexandra were...
A Physical Therapist to the Stars, Esther Lee Is Now Facing Down Death
She spent years as a key behind-the-scenes figure, healing athletes like the Williams sisters and Shaun White, who describe her work life-changing, going beyond muscles and into matters of the soul. Now, facing down death, she’s learning to look within, too.
BBC
Ulysses: Celebrating James Joyce, 'the quintessential European'
In 2022, the centenary of James Joyce's Ulysses, two arts festival curators set out on an odyssey across Europe. Their aim was to prove that Joyce's masterpiece is more than the great Irish novel - that it is quintessentially European. Seán Doran and Liam Browne are celebrating Ulysses over two...
Kirkus Reviews
Indie Fiction That Travels Through Time
Time-travel tales have been popular since H.G Wells penned his 1895 novella, The Time Machine, and later writers, such as William Gibson in his 2014 novel, The Peripheral, have further refined the genre. YA authors have also made key contributions, such as Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time. Here are three more books about time treks, all recommended by Kirkus Indie:
Impromptu takedown of painting in Netherlands ignites cancel culture row
A spur-of-the-moment decision by academic staff to take down a 1970s painting depicting male Leiden University board members smoking cigars has sparked a debate in the Netherlands over cancel culture. The artwork on the wall of a university meeting room had been a topic of discussion for years, with some...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0