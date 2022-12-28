Read full article on original website
Related
Is Netflix's Newest Release, 'Treason,' Based on a True Story?
Well Netflix, you've done it again! Netflix's latest release Treason is already breaking the Top 10 and climbing after only coming out a few days ago. Treason stars Charlie Cox, who most notably portrays Matt Murdock in Daredevil and other Marvel projects. Article continues below advertisement. Treason follows Charlie's character,...
A Guy Went On A Dating Show Without Telling His Dad, And The Video Of Him Reacting While Watching At Home Is Amazing
A video of a father seeing his son on a reality dating show has gone viral, thanks to a fantastic reaction from the papa.
Tom From Season 5 of 'The Circle' Says He Used to Live in the Tower of London
It's one thing to be a catfish on Netflix's hit show The Circle and try to fool the other players. But it's an entirely different thing for a cast member to lie to viewers. So what's up with Tom's royal title in Season 5 of The Circle? When he arrives after the initial batch of contestants, he mentions his father's standing with the British royal family and even name-drops his former living quarters in the Tower of London more than once.
How Is 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Related to 'The Witcher'? Let's Break It Down (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The wildly successful Netflix fantasy series The Witcher is returning for another season, but that's not all. The new limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin explores another facet of the Witcher universe, with an all-star cast including Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, and more.
90 Day: Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years
Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, agreed early in their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have kids — but Sumit changed his mind when his parents disowned him 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are no longer on the same page. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he's thinking about having children in a few years — despite the fact the pair agreed long ago that kids were off the table in their relationship. Sumit, 33, begins the conversation by telling Jenny,...
Utah woman who married 11 men is looking for the 12th husband
Personal relationships are not completely free of problems. Whether you live with your parents, siblings, or a life partner, you are likely to face challenges and you may get too tired and upset. But this doesn't mean your relationship will or should end.
TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21
Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”. Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function
Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things That Define Them, And As A Millennial, I'd Never Considered Some Of These
"My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that."
I was a medical student and accidentally blew up on Tiktok. Now I have a new side hustle as an influencer.
I'm a medical student. A TikTok talking about my day blew up almost overnight. Now I'm juggling a side hustle as a social media influencer.
intheknow.com
Teen is distraught over homework assignment in hilarious TikTok
This teenager’s homework assignment required him to take care of a fake baby, and his reaction proves just how tough being a parent truly is!. Being a parent is difficult, even when you’re only caring for a fake baby! In a hilarious video, a TikToker who goes by @thisisridiculous1988 captured the moment her teenage son, Andrew, realized just how much work goes into being a dad. Andrew received a homework assignment in which he had to care for a baby doll as though it was a real baby, and the assignment quickly had him cracking under the pressure of being a parent.
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Couple agrees to live "separately together" after finalizing divorce
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by two close friends, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Conventional wisdom says that marriage is a union of two people who love each other and decide to spend the rest of their lives together. But the reality is sometimes marriage complicates things in an otherwise happy relationship. That was the case for my friends "Bill" and "Mary," who were together for five years before they exchanged vows.
In Which Version of 'Matilda' Did the Titular Character Have a Nasty Big Brother?
When British author Roald Dahl published his quirky novel about a brilliant, cultured, neglected little girl boasting telekinetic powers in 1988, he couldn't have predicted how iconic his tale would become even three decades later. Roald Dahl's Matilda famously became a cinematic sensation in Emmy winner Danny DeVito's (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) 1996 film of the same name — which stars Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Pam Ferris (Rosemary & Thyme), Embeth Davidtz (Schindler's List), and the director himself.
The Hollywood Gossip
Who is Michael Ilesanmi's Mistress? He Told Angela She Was Only a "Plaything"
After all of that drama in Nigeria, Angela Deem says that Michael Ilesanmi cheated on her — vindicating, she felt, her controlling and abusive behavior. While the promo for the Season 7 Tell All (which will air in four parts) yields some clues, we don’t know much. We...
Woman Dating Married Man Urged To Stop Comparing Herself to Ex: 'Unhealthy'
A young woman has been urged to leave her boyfriend after revealing he is still married to his ex-wife.
Man discovers significant other of four years is married with children
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They met on Bumble. She said she was looking for someone to have fun with but was also open to something more serious. "Tony" had been single for a year following a bad breakup and was looking for a fresh start. They clicked instantly and hit it off from the very first date.
Paris and Raven Make a Good Team on 'The Circle' — But Is Paris Part of the Game Too?
It's nothing new for contestants on The Circle to play the game with partners who are their real life friends or relatives. But when it comes to Raven in Season 5 and her companion, Paris, is he a contestant on The Circle too? Paris is here with Raven, but they aren't exactly a dynamic duo in the game.
Upworthy
Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage wearing original wedding attire. Some marriages do last a lifetime.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. For six decades, Marvin and Lucille Stone stood by each other through thick and thin. Having braved the ups and downs of life hand in hand all these years, the couple wanted to mark their Diamond anniversary by taking a special walk down memory lane. Slipping back into the outfits they wore on their wedding day back in 1960, the Stones' eyes shone with love for each other as they posed for the camera. Their heartwarming and incredibly romantic 60th-anniversary photoshoot quickly won the hearts of netizens after the photos were posted on Facebook by photographer Katie Autry.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0