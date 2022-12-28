A seed-stage biotech founded by Luxturna’s inventor has acquired two gene therapy products from a biotech that just submitted an NDA. Opus Genetics paid Iveric Bio $500,000 upfront to snag the rights to two preclinical programs for rare retinal diseases, the fledgling biotech said Wednesday. Iveric, which recently finished up an NDA filing for its geographic atrophy drug, also secures somewhere between 5% and 9.9% ownership of Opus, as well as the potential for biobucks and “low single-digit earnout” on net sales.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO