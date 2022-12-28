Read full article on original website
endpts.com
With focus on neglected eye diseases, Opus buys two gene therapies from Iveric Bio
A seed-stage biotech founded by Luxturna’s inventor has acquired two gene therapy products from a biotech that just submitted an NDA. Opus Genetics paid Iveric Bio $500,000 upfront to snag the rights to two preclinical programs for rare retinal diseases, the fledgling biotech said Wednesday. Iveric, which recently finished up an NDA filing for its geographic atrophy drug, also secures somewhere between 5% and 9.9% ownership of Opus, as well as the potential for biobucks and “low single-digit earnout” on net sales.
OriginClear’s Water On Demand Subsidiary Closes Acquisition of Fortune Rise Sponsor, LLC
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that its subsidiary, Water On Demand, Inc. (“Water On Demand” or “Company”) ( www.waterondemand.net ), has closed the acquisition of Fortune Rise Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Sponsor”), which is the sponsor of Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FRLA) (the “SPAC”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005295/en/ Water On Demand, Inc., the breakthrough water fintech startup that finances private water utility programs is a wholly-owned OriginClear subsidiary. (Graphic: OriginClear)
Gilead buys out rights to cancer therapy from Jounce for $67 million
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) will buy all the remaining rights for an experimental cancer therapy, GS-1811, from Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE.O) for $67 million, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Zacks.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012
KALA - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted its investigational new drug (IND) application for its lead product candidate, KPI-012, which is being developed for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing. The company plans to begin a phase IIb...
cgtlive.com
2022 Year in Review: Top News and Insights in Gene Therapy
Review some of our most-viewed coverage of advancements in gene therapies, including study data and clinical trial updates. 2022 was a big year for gene therapies, with FDA approvals coming in for indications including hemophilia B, transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, bladder cancer, and active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. With clinical trials for many more therapeutic areas underway, 2023 is shaping up to potentially offer even more advances in gene therapy.
scaffoldmag.com
Top rental acquisitions of 2022
As 2022 progressed, it became apparent that it would be a big year for acquisitions in the rental sector, with firms making big moves in the market over the last 12 months. The tone was set right at the start of the year when US-based utility equipment rental and sales company Custom Truck completed the acquisition of HiRail Leasing Group for US$46.0 million.
Pfizer's hemophilia B gene therapy succeeds in late-stage study
Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Thursday its experimental gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B, a rare inherited blood disorder, met its main goal in a late-stage study.
