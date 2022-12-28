Read full article on original website
BBC
Mother's pride as Redditch boy, 11, opens second food bank
A mother says she is proud of her 11-year-old son who has opened a second food bank in his town. Isaac, from Redditch, Worcestershire, began his first food bank in 2020 on their driveway to help struggling families. With demand growing from dozens of families each week, his mum Claire-Louise...
BBC
Midlands charities challenged by cost of living crisis
Charities in the Midlands say they are facing increasing demand and soaring energy costs while receiving fewer public donations. As the cost of living rises, volunteers have chosen to donate their time rather than money this year, say charities. While donations have reduced, Helping Hands is still a lifeline for...
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
BBC
'People are in really desperate situations'
A charity said the number of Christmas hampers it hands out to those in need has more than doubled in the last three years. Future Projects runs community schemes in Norfolk and provides support for people facing hardship. It said it had made 270 parcels this year, up from 116...
BBC
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
Shoppers complain of ‘rotten turkeys’ from supermarkets ‘ruining’ Christmas
A number of families have complained that their Christmas dinners were “ruined” after the turkeys they bought for the big day turned out to be “rotten”.Several people took to Twitter to complain that their whole turkeys or turkey products from several supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, M&S, Lidl and Waitrose had gone off by Christmas day despite still being in date.Some complained that their poultry “stank” once they had opened the packaging, while others only realised that the bird had gone rotten after cooking it.One person posted a photo of their turkey, which appeared discoloured and had large white spots...
BBC
Wombourne library to close for energy efficiency work
A library and community centre in Staffordshire is to close for energy efficiency work. A new lighting system will be installed at Wombourne library, which the county council said would "update the building and cut bills in the long run". The work will take place between 9 and 16 January....
BBC
Boxing Day raft race organisers ask crowds not to throw eggs or flour
The organisers of an annual Boxing Day raft race have repeated pleas to spectators not to throw eggs or flour. Up to 25 decorated rafts are expected to take to the River Derwent for the post-Christmas charity fundraiser in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire. In the past, racers in the 26 December...
BBC
Mannequin appeal for Stafford theatre's costume displays
A theatre is appealing for donations of mannequins so it can put some of its hundreds of costumes on display for the public. More than 20,000 props and costumes are stored in the basement of the Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford. However, the venue only has five mannequins and spokesman Keith Harrison...
People heading to Cornwall for New Year urged to bring their own medication
A hospital trust has urged people heading to Cornwall to celebrate New Year to bring their own medications including pain relief and rehydration powders.Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, which has urged people to only call 999 or use the emergency department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries, tweeted the advice ahead of the upcoming celebrations.It said: “Heading to #Cornwall this #NewYear? Just in case, be wise and bring these three self-care kings! Pain relief, flu and cold remedy and rehydration powders. And don’t forget to pack any prescription medicines, too. #HelpUsHelpYou”.The trust attached an image detailing what people should have in...
BBC
Wymondham: New primary school planned for expanding town
A new primary school has been planned for a rapidly expanding town. The proposed 420-pupil school could be built in Silfield, on the outskirts of Wymondham, near Norwich. The area's population has swelled in recent years - with about 1,500 homes planned or being built in Wymondham - and there are a lack of school places.
BBC
Layout of Wiltshire village's first 200 homes revealed
Details of the first 200 houses to be built as part of a new village have been released. Developer Countryside and Sovereign Housing Association has revealed the layout and appearance of the Lotmead News Eastern Village near Swindon. It aims to build up to 2,500 houses on the 365-acre site...
BBC
Plans to turn historic Cornwall mill into affordable homes
Plans to turn an historic Grade II-listed mill in Cornwall into affordable housing are to be considered in 2023. Cornwall Council wants to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle, which dates back to the 1850s, into 16 apartments. Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, along with a listed building...
BBC
MND: Charity helps Taunton Army veteran adapt home
A charity has donated about £50,000 to help an Army veteran following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease. Simon Ransom, from Taunton, Somerset, was diagnosed with the disease in December 2021 and given a life expectancy of one to three years. His wife Tilly contacted the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen...
BBC
Swimmers brave cold water Dartmoor swim for charity
Swimmers in Devon have braved cold waters to raise money for charity. On Wednesday 16 swimmers entered Crazywell Pool on Dartmoor to swim 3 miles (5 km) with the water's temperature at 4C (39F). The swim was organised by Royal Marine Mike Dunn with his open water swimming group The...
BBC
Shirley Tart: Tributes for journalist and charity patron
Tributes have been paid to a renowned local journalist who died on Christmas Day. Shirley Tart MBE worked for over 60 years at the Shropshire Star and helped launch local children's hospice Hope House in 1991, later becoming a patron. The charity said she died peacefully at home on 25...
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
BBC
Anglesey: Cartrefi Clyd lets children stay near to home
A council which tries to keep children in care close to home hopes its methods are adopted elsewhere in Wales. The Cartrefi Clyd - or cosy homes - scheme on Anglesey has won an award for helping youngsters build trusting relationships. Last year more than 7,000 children were taken in...
