A number of families have complained that their Christmas dinners were “ruined” after the turkeys they bought for the big day turned out to be “rotten”.Several people took to Twitter to complain that their whole turkeys or turkey products from several supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, M&S, Lidl and Waitrose had gone off by Christmas day despite still being in date.Some complained that their poultry “stank” once they had opened the packaging, while others only realised that the bird had gone rotten after cooking it.One person posted a photo of their turkey, which appeared discoloured and had large white spots...

2 DAYS AGO