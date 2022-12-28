Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5 of Yellowstone continued with episode 7, "The Dream Is Not Me." This installment found serious trouble in the Dutton herd, leading to a major move and possible change in business strategy. But the real drama is with Jamie, who made strides in taking down his own father's political career. Plus, the whole crew hit the county fair for an unexpected night of fun and revelry (Best moment of the episode? Rip inviting Beth to join him at the fair). With only one more episode until the mid-season finale, the show has a lot of loose ends to tie up.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO