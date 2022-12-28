Read full article on original website
Is Netflix's Newest Release, 'Treason,' Based on a True Story?
Well Netflix, you've done it again! Netflix's latest release Treason is already breaking the Top 10 and climbing after only coming out a few days ago. Treason stars Charlie Cox, who most notably portrays Matt Murdock in Daredevil and other Marvel projects. Article continues below advertisement. Treason follows Charlie's character,...
Delish
'Yellowstone' Fans Are Calling Jamie's Storyline "Ridiculous" After Latest Season 5 Episode
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5 of Yellowstone continued with episode 7, "The Dream Is Not Me." This installment found serious trouble in the Dutton herd, leading to a major move and possible change in business strategy. But the real drama is with Jamie, who made strides in taking down his own father's political career. Plus, the whole crew hit the county fair for an unexpected night of fun and revelry (Best moment of the episode? Rip inviting Beth to join him at the fair). With only one more episode until the mid-season finale, the show has a lot of loose ends to tie up.
Let's Break Down the Wild Ending to Season 2 of 'Alice in Borderland'
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Alice in Borderland on Netflix. After a two-year break since its December 2020 premiere, Alice in Borderland returns for an all-new installment. The second season began streaming on Dec. 22 and continues the harrowing adventures of Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), two unwitting participants in a series of deadly games that take place in a nigh-deserted Tokyo.
The Unequivocal List of the 9 Best Netflix Series in 2022
As we come to the end of 2022, it’s worth reflecting on the past year and remembering some of our favorite television shows. One thing that’s always consistent year after year is our love of television, and more specifically, streaming Netflix series. 2022 brought some of the best original Netflix series we could have imagined.
'The Circle's Season 5 Finale Isn't Released at the Same Time As the Final Episodes
When Season 5 of The Circle premiered on Netflix on Dec. 28, you (along with a couple million other subscribers) might have felt a pang of disappointment. Not because the season is lacking in any way, but instead because just a few episodes were released in the first drop. That means you’ll have to wait quite a while before The Circle’s Season 5 finale premieres on the streaming platform.
Who Is Legendary Soccer Player Pelé's Wife? Third Time's a Charm
There are legends in the world of professional soccer, and then there are certified icons — we're talking, of course, about Brazilian soccer player Pelé. He's widely regarded as one of the best — if not the best — soccer players (or footballers, for literally the rest of the world besides America) of all time. The GOAT of soccer, if you will.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Features Show’s First Lesbian Kiss, Social Media Weighs In
Yellowstone‘s writers put a twist on the romantic dynamic of the show this week, featuring its very first lesbian kiss. Since introducing John Dutton’s assistant Clara in the second episode of the season, we’ve watched her transform from someone trained to be the rigid assistant of a politician to a hopeful cowgirl. Now, though, we’re learning even more about her. On Sunday, Clara, played by actress Lilli Kay, was seen making out with another cowgirl at the Montana State Fair. After the kiss featured on TV, Yellowstone fans began weighing in.
Will This ‘Yellowstone’ Star Replace Kevin Costner as Series Lead If He Leaves the Show?
Each week, fans flock to their televisions to immerse themselves in Yellowstone, largely due to the magnetic presence of Kevin Costner. The veteran actor has been an anchor helping the hit show gain viewers season to season. However, if Costner ever leaves the show, another cast member has their sights set on taking over Dutton Ranch.
Rumors Are Swirling That Kanye West Has Been Missing for Days or Even Weeks
Following a string of erratic behavior that left the public more alienated from him than ever before, rumors are now swirling that Kanye West has disappeared. As rumors of his disappearance continue to circulate online, though, many are wondering if there is any truth to them, or whether they are just the latest hoax related to the rapper to come from the depths of the internet.
In Which Version of 'Matilda' Did the Titular Character Have a Nasty Big Brother?
When British author Roald Dahl published his quirky novel about a brilliant, cultured, neglected little girl boasting telekinetic powers in 1988, he couldn't have predicted how iconic his tale would become even three decades later. Roald Dahl's Matilda famously became a cinematic sensation in Emmy winner Danny DeVito's (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) 1996 film of the same name — which stars Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Pam Ferris (Rosemary & Thyme), Embeth Davidtz (Schindler's List), and the director himself.
Leah Messer Is Single and Not Ready to Mingle
We have LOVED having the OG Teen Moms back on our TV screens in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Catching up with these women that we practically grew up with has been nothing if not nostalgic. It truly makes our millennial hearts so happy. Article continues below advertisement. Specifically, it...
Will Jesse Eisenberg-led Drama 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Get a Season 2?
Not only did Taffy Brodesser-Akner write the 2019 book Fleishman Is in Trouble (it being her debut novel), but she's the showrunner of the series of the same name. The poignant, layered, somewhat-depressing tale follows Manhattan-based divorced liver doctor Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) as he dives head-first into the world of app-based dating for the first time in his sad little life.
How To Watch ‘1923’: Where, When to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
From where to when, Outsider has you covered on how to watch Yellowstone‘s newest prequel, 1923, when new episodes hit each Sunday. While fans were treated to a special simulcast airing of 1923‘s premiere on Paramount Network, the prequel series will continue to air on that cable channel. This, like much of the Yellowstone series’ availability, continues to confuse viewers as we juggle dozens of streaming services, online cable packages, and so on.
'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Teases 'Trouble' in Midseason Finale
Attention Yellowstone Season 5 viewers: Piper Perabo (a.k.a. environmental activist Summer Higgins) has revealed that the show's midseason finale, airing Sunday, Jan. 1st, ends on a cliffhanger. "I'm nervous," the actress admitted to TV Insider, noting that the remainder of the season has been kept tightly under wraps. Perabo was careful not to say too much about the upcoming Episode 8, but, reading between the lines, it looks like the season will go out (albeit temporarily) with a bang.
Mom Blasts Walmart for Selling Toy That Tells Dirty Jokes, Says Santa Isn't Real
A TikToker by the name of Ashley Lynn who posts under the handle @mommabearash shared footage of something that looks like it belongs in a candid camera gag show. In a now-viral clip on the popular video-sharing platform, she shows off a children's remote toy that tells jokes most parents probably wouldn't want their young kids to hear.
We Picked the Best True Crime Podcasts of 2022 out of a Lineup
Unlike the subjects of some of these true crime podcasts, we made it through 2022. Sorry we're talking about death so soon out the gate. You see it's inevitable, and since Americans no longer have a healthy relationship with dying, we have to do things like consume true crime content as if it's our jobs. And for these podcast hosts, it is their job! Here are our picks for best true crime podcasts of 2022.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
TikTok's Latest NYE Trend Involves Eating Grapes in an Unusual Spot as the New Year Begins
New Year's Eve is a wonderful opportunity to spend time with friends, remember the year you had, and think about what you'd like to do differently in 2023. Some people also have rituals associated with the holiday, whether those are family traditions or even something they picked up online. Recently,...
