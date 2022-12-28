A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...

22 DAYS AGO