Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Nio rolls out 500-kw charger, automated battery swap station
As it continues to roll out new electric vehicles, Nio is also making it easier for its customers to integrate charging into their busy lifestyles. At the company's recent Nio Day event held in Hefei, China, Nio presented new charging infrastructure alongside the new EC7 and redesigned ES8 SUVs. Nio,...
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
BBC
North East mayor created as part of £1.4bn devolution deal
A £1.4bn devolution deal has been unveiled for north-east England which could see a new mayor elected in 2024. The announcement covers Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham and the government said the funding would come over the next 30 years. If approved after a consultation, it would...
Mount Carmel to purchase new safety equipment for sewer plant
Continuing the 20-year sewer improvement plan, the Mount Carmel BMA recently voted to accept the low bid of $190,000 from Source Automation for safety equipment at the sewer plant. This project installs supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to the 11 pump station sites at the sewer plant. “This project communicates the levels inside each of the wet-wells to the staff,” said Dean Helstrom of Vaughn and Melton Engineering...
Major incident declared as thousands face cold snap without gas and temperatures to plummet to -10C
A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...
BP criticised over plan to spend billions more on fossil fuels than green energy
BP has been accused of prioritising fossil fuels over green energy as it plans to spend as much as double the amount on oil and gas projects than on renewable investments next year. The FTSE 100 company has earmarked up to $7.5bn (£6.2bn) for oil and gas projects, compared with...
BBC
Plans to turn historic Cornwall mill into affordable homes
Plans to turn an historic Grade II-listed mill in Cornwall into affordable housing are to be considered in 2023. Cornwall Council wants to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle, which dates back to the 1850s, into 16 apartments. Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, along with a listed building...
BBC
Whitehaven power cut: Emergency generators supplied 1,240 homes
Emergency generators have been supplying 1,240 properties with power after an underground cable fault. The outage affecting Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was first reported at 20:39 GMT on Tuesday. Electricity North West said two separate high-voltage cable faults affected a circuit providing power to homes and businesses.
Fury as Sandown couple allowed to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling Isle of Wight cliff
Neighbours reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
BBC
Whitehaven power cut: More than 630 properties still without electricity
More than 630 properties remain without power after an underground cable fault. The outage affecting Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was first reported at 20:39 GMT on Tuesday. Electricity North West (ENW) said it was working to repair the "high voltage cable" supplying homes and businesses. A spokesperson said: "An underground cable...
globalspec.com
Video: Novel heat pump trial steams ahead
London-based startup Futraheat has scheduled trials of its prototype high temperature heat pump at a brewery in Sussex. The U.K. government-funded demonstration will test the environmental and energy efficiency benefits of using a low global warming potential refrigerant based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology supplied by Honeywell and Futraheat’s TurboClaw steam compressor.
Classic car owners taking detours to avoid smart motorways
Classic car owners are taking detours to avoid smart motorways because they are “frightened” of being hit from behind while stopped in live lanes.Drivers of cars which are typically older than 25 years said motorways without a hard shoulder have “too many risks” because their vehicles’ age makes them particularly susceptible to breaking down.AA president Edmund King told the PA news agency the Government and National Highways should “go back to the drawing board” and return lane one of all-lane running smart motorways to a hard shoulder.A hard shoulder gives drivers the option of getting to relative safetyAlan Hames,...
BBC
'Dangerous' Slough road's speed limit may be lowered
The speed limit could be reduced on one of the UK's "most dangerous" roads in a bid to reduce fatalities. Transport chiefs in Slough, Berkshire are considering whether to impose a 30mph speed limit on the town's A4, reducing it from 40mph. There were four fatal collisions and 42 serious...
Virgin Media ‘goes down for thousands’ in UK as customers fume over loss of internet service
THOUSANDS of Brits were left without internet as Virgin Media reported major outages across the nation. The internet provider says it is "aware" of the outage, which particularly impacted Glasgow and the surrounding area. Online outage monitor DownDetector says it began receiving hundreds of reports since around midday today. While...
Gizmodo
Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials
One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.
BBC
Thames Water says Oxfordshire sewage discharge is unacceptable
A water company has said putting sewage into rivers is "unacceptable" but "sometimes necessary" after repeated discharges. There have been five releases at Witney Sewage Treatment Works (WSTW), in Oxfordshire between 21 and 28 December. "Putting untreated sewage into rivers is unacceptable to us, but after heavy rain it's sometimes...
BBC
Somerset lorry firm boosts wages 28% to attract drivers
A boost to HGV driver wages has helped ease a shortage that had stalled the transport sector post-Covid. This time last year the UK needed 120,000 drivers to get back to full capacity, according to Logistics UK. That shortfall has fallen to 60,000. Somerset hauliers Willmotts Transport said that by...
Comments / 0