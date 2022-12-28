ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorAuthority

Nio rolls out 500-kw charger, automated battery swap station

As it continues to roll out new electric vehicles, Nio is also making it easier for its customers to integrate charging into their busy lifestyles. At the company's recent Nio Day event held in Hefei, China, Nio presented new charging infrastructure alongside the new EC7 and redesigned ES8 SUVs. Nio,...
Interesting Engineering

Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy

Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
BBC

North East mayor created as part of £1.4bn devolution deal

A £1.4bn devolution deal has been unveiled for north-east England which could see a new mayor elected in 2024. The announcement covers Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham and the government said the funding would come over the next 30 years. If approved after a consultation, it would...
The Rogersville Review

Mount Carmel to purchase new safety equipment for sewer plant

Continuing the 20-year sewer improvement plan, the Mount Carmel BMA recently voted to accept the low bid of $190,000 from Source Automation for safety equipment at the sewer plant. This project installs supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to the 11 pump station sites at the sewer plant. “This project communicates the levels inside each of the wet-wells to the staff,” said Dean Helstrom of Vaughn and Melton Engineering...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
The Independent

Major incident declared as thousands face cold snap without gas and temperatures to plummet to -10C

A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...
BBC

Plans to turn historic Cornwall mill into affordable homes

Plans to turn an historic Grade II-listed mill in Cornwall into affordable housing are to be considered in 2023. Cornwall Council wants to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle, which dates back to the 1850s, into 16 apartments. Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, along with a listed building...
BBC

Whitehaven power cut: Emergency generators supplied 1,240 homes

Emergency generators have been supplying 1,240 properties with power after an underground cable fault. The outage affecting Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was first reported at 20:39 GMT on Tuesday. Electricity North West said two separate high-voltage cable faults affected a circuit providing power to homes and businesses.
BBC

Whitehaven power cut: More than 630 properties still without electricity

More than 630 properties remain without power after an underground cable fault. The outage affecting Whitehaven, in Cumbria, was first reported at 20:39 GMT on Tuesday. Electricity North West (ENW) said it was working to repair the "high voltage cable" supplying homes and businesses. A spokesperson said: "An underground cable...
globalspec.com

Video: Novel heat pump trial steams ahead

London-based startup Futraheat has scheduled trials of its prototype high temperature heat pump at a brewery in Sussex. The U.K. government-funded demonstration will test the environmental and energy efficiency benefits of using a low global warming potential refrigerant based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology supplied by Honeywell and Futraheat’s TurboClaw steam compressor.
The Independent

Classic car owners taking detours to avoid smart motorways

Classic car owners are taking detours to avoid smart motorways because they are “frightened” of being hit from behind while stopped in live lanes.Drivers of cars which are typically older than 25 years said motorways without a hard shoulder have “too many risks” because their vehicles’ age makes them particularly susceptible to breaking down.AA president Edmund King told the PA news agency the Government and National Highways should “go back to the drawing board” and return lane one of all-lane running smart motorways to a hard shoulder.A hard shoulder gives drivers the option of getting to relative safetyAlan Hames,...
BBC

'Dangerous' Slough road's speed limit may be lowered

The speed limit could be reduced on one of the UK's "most dangerous" roads in a bid to reduce fatalities. Transport chiefs in Slough, Berkshire are considering whether to impose a 30mph speed limit on the town's A4, reducing it from 40mph. There were four fatal collisions and 42 serious...
Gizmodo

Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials

One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.
BBC

Thames Water says Oxfordshire sewage discharge is unacceptable

A water company has said putting sewage into rivers is "unacceptable" but "sometimes necessary" after repeated discharges. There have been five releases at Witney Sewage Treatment Works (WSTW), in Oxfordshire between 21 and 28 December. "Putting untreated sewage into rivers is unacceptable to us, but after heavy rain it's sometimes...
BBC

Somerset lorry firm boosts wages 28% to attract drivers

A boost to HGV driver wages has helped ease a shortage that had stalled the transport sector post-Covid. This time last year the UK needed 120,000 drivers to get back to full capacity, according to Logistics UK. That shortfall has fallen to 60,000. Somerset hauliers Willmotts Transport said that by...

