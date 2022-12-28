ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia

Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Phys.org

More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru

Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
The Independent

Asylum seekers could be housed on cruise ships awaiting scrapheap, Braverman suggests

The home secretary has suggested that asylum seekers could be housed on disused cruise ships that are waiting to be scrapped.Suella Braverman was questioned by the Lords home affairs committee about plans announced by the prime minister last week, to use “alternative sites” including disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military accommodation, to reduce the use of hotels.The cost of hotel rooms has rocketed to £5.5m a day for asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their claims, because of a lack of proper accommodation and record waiting times caused by a record Home Office backlog.Committee chair Baroness Hamwee...
NBC News

At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes

NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
The Independent

Rohingya refugees await emergency services after landing on Indonesia beach

A boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya asylum seekers, which has been drifting without power for weeks, has been allowed to land a number of passengers in the Indonesian province of Aceh.The wooden fishing vessel, crammed with Rohingya men, women and children, set sail from southern Bangladesh on 25 November.Six days later, the engine broke down, and the boat began to drift.The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority in their home in Myanmar, and more than a million now live in overcrowded camps in southern Bangladesh. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Small plane flips over during crash landing on Santa Monica beachBritons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsBeijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules dropped
wealthinsidermag.com

Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

NEW DELHI/DHAKA (Reuters) -The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, a U.N. agency said, as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps. Nearly...
The Independent

Charities say new Italian rules will limit rescues at sea

Charities that rescue migrants at sea complained Thursday that new measures adopted by Italy's right-wing government will limit their rescue capacity, setting lives at risk.The government this week approved rules requiring rescue ships to request a port immediately after each rescue, and sail immediately to it once assigned without waiting for other rescues.“With the new rules imposed by the Italian government on NGO boats, we will be forced to leave rescue zones uncovered with the inevitable increase in the number of deaths,’’ Doctors Without Borders said in a tweet.The charity Emergency argued that more boats will be pushed back...
msn.com

Australia news live: Wong condemns Taliban’s decision to ban women from NGOs

LIVE – Updated at 05:32. A Tasmanian family of eight is facing the “overwhelming” loss of their home and possessions after a Christmas morning fire, AAP has reported. Multiple fire crews were called to the property at Lower Barrington, in the state’s northwest, at 10:55am on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy