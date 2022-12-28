Read full article on original website
Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati hospitalized with heart condition
The eldest daughter of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn remained hospitalized Thursday after falling unconscious from a heart condition the day before while training her dog for a contest, officials said.
At least 19 killed, dozens of others injured in massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino
A massive fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino has killed at least 19 people with the toll likely to rise.
France 24
Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia
Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Alleged drug smuggler who fled to Turkey while on trial for importing chemical to produce two million MDMA tablets is arrested and deported back to Australia
A Sydney man who fled to Turkey while on trial for his alleged role in importing a precursor that could produce more than two million MDMA tablets has been arrested and returned to Australia. Tony Haddad, 46, was deported by Turkish authorities and landed in Darwin on Friday morning, where...
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya refugees rescued from stricken vessel
Some 185 Rohingya refugees -- including many women and children -- were rescued in Aceh, Indonesia, after weeks starnded at sea, according to Babar Baloch, an Asia spokesperson for the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR).
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
Asylum seekers could be housed on cruise ships awaiting scrapheap, Braverman suggests
The home secretary has suggested that asylum seekers could be housed on disused cruise ships that are waiting to be scrapped.Suella Braverman was questioned by the Lords home affairs committee about plans announced by the prime minister last week, to use “alternative sites” including disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military accommodation, to reduce the use of hotels.The cost of hotel rooms has rocketed to £5.5m a day for asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their claims, because of a lack of proper accommodation and record waiting times caused by a record Home Office backlog.Committee chair Baroness Hamwee...
Philippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains
MANILA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by Christmas Day rains in the southern Philippines rose to 44, with 28 others still unaccounted for, the national disaster agency said on Friday.
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Rohingya refugees await emergency services after landing on Indonesia beach
A boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya asylum seekers, which has been drifting without power for weeks, has been allowed to land a number of passengers in the Indonesian province of Aceh.The wooden fishing vessel, crammed with Rohingya men, women and children, set sail from southern Bangladesh on 25 November.Six days later, the engine broke down, and the boat began to drift.The Rohingya are a persecuted ethnic minority in their home in Myanmar, and more than a million now live in overcrowded camps in southern Bangladesh. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Small plane flips over during crash landing on Santa Monica beachBritons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsBeijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules dropped
U.N. warns that more Rohingya refugees are likely to wash ashore in Indonesia
A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more.
wealthinsidermag.com
Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned
NEW DELHI/DHAKA (Reuters) -The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, a U.N. agency said, as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps. Nearly...
Charities say new Italian rules will limit rescues at sea
Charities that rescue migrants at sea complained Thursday that new measures adopted by Italy's right-wing government will limit their rescue capacity, setting lives at risk.The government this week approved rules requiring rescue ships to request a port immediately after each rescue, and sail immediately to it once assigned without waiting for other rescues.“With the new rules imposed by the Italian government on NGO boats, we will be forced to leave rescue zones uncovered with the inevitable increase in the number of deaths,’’ Doctors Without Borders said in a tweet.The charity Emergency argued that more boats will be pushed back...
msn.com
Australia news live: Wong condemns Taliban’s decision to ban women from NGOs
LIVE – Updated at 05:32. A Tasmanian family of eight is facing the “overwhelming” loss of their home and possessions after a Christmas morning fire, AAP has reported. Multiple fire crews were called to the property at Lower Barrington, in the state’s northwest, at 10:55am on Sunday.
