ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Courier

Walker River Estates bottles its last vintage

After several years as the only producing vintner in Douglas County, Greg Ross says the Walker River Estates vines will go dormant at the end of January. “It’s been a milestone for us, but the real takes of the biscuit in what we have done here came about four months ago when we went into the Douglas County planning department,” said Ross.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

History series on Sunday to feature Snowshoe Thompson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra speaker series at Wylder Resort continues this weekend with a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years. He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pound bag of mail. Thompson was one of the most compelling figures to have called the Sierra Nevada home.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
RENO, NV
luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Maintained Luxury Home with A Rare Combination of Fine Craftsmanship and Relaxed Comfort in Reno Nevada Asking for $3.75 Million

16955 Salut Court, Reno, Nevada is a custom home built by Neil Adams located inside the gates of the Montreux Golf and Country Club with a private Tuscany style courtyard and a rare combination of fine craftsmanship, relaxed comfort and luxury living. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16955 Salut Court, please contact Thomas Peregrin (Phone: 775-691-9356) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

IVCBA growing, making impact on Tahoe’s North Shore

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association has made an impact on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore and Executive Director Linda Offerdahl is grateful to lead the growing organization. “My husband and I have lived here for 34 years and it has given...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Sierra Sun

Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

112-year-old commercial center on the market

It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
kunr.org

Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties

The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Asks Residents to Prepare for Potential Flooding

Douglas County officials are informing residents to prepare for flooding due to storms moving through the region this Friday through Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada, and western Nevada. Douglas County residents could expect to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
kunr.org

Keeping things cozy at the Radical Cat in Midtown Reno

On a recent Saturday, Mallory Wakefield met Sasha, an outgoing two-year-old tortoiseshell tabby, at the Radical Cat, a feminist bookstore and cat adoption lounge that opened last March on Wells Avenue in Reno. Sasha, a former stray from Fallon with a clipped ear and big green eyes, was being offered...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy