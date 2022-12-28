ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Boys Basketball: Windsor, EC win at Cecchini Challenge

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wsBS_0jwJF1Sw00
Anthony Williams of Windsor goes for a contested shot against RHAM. Patrick Matthews for the Journal Inquirer

For Anthony Williams and the Windsor High boys basketball team, the third time was the charm Tuesday.

The junior’s third-chance putback in the final 10 seconds lifted the Warriors to a 58-56 win over Classical (Providence, Rhode Island) in the inaugural Jiggs Cecchini Holiday Basketball Challenge at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With the game tied 56-56, Williams missed a contested layup with 14.3 seconds to play. Classmate Jakeel Martin’s tip-in missed and junior Quintin Floyd grabbed the offensive rebound, but his floater hit off the front of the rim.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Kulmann Leads By Example After Facing Tragic Loss

Old Saybrook boys’ basketball Head Coach Chris Perras said senior forward and tri-captain Bradley Kulmann leads by example on and off the court. The senior has been a consistent presence for the Rams this season, leading Old Saybrook to a 3-0 record and claiming Sports Person of the Week honors. For Kulmann, being a good leader for those around him is personal, and has been, dating back to a tragic loss he suffered when he was five.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
iheart.com

UCONN Men, Women Win; Girls HS BB Lyman Hall Beats Maloney; HS Scoreboard

The UCONN Men's Basketball Team defeated Villanova 74-66. Jordan Hawkins had 22 points for UCONN. The UCONN Women's Basketball Team beat Creighton 72-47. Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points for the Huskies. NBA. Brooklyn Nets 108 Atlanta Hawks 107 Kyrie Irving had 28 points for the Nets. Miami Heat 112 Los...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

UConn-Villanova Game Brings Big Crowds to Hartford

Downtown Hartford was the center of the Connecticut sports world as the UConn men’s basketball team took on Villanova at the XL Center Wednesday night. Thousands of fans came out for the sold-out conference game. UConn Huskies fans were pumped for the big match-up as they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

William Pinney Does It All for Ellington

William N. Pinney’s life was one of public service. A lifelong resident of Ellington, William served his town and his state up until his death at the age of 90. He was a man capable of assuming a vast array of offices and responsibilities—at times serving as First Selectman, organizing the Connecticut Valley Tobacco Association, helping found the Connecticut Valley Rail Insurance Company, and even serving as a school district committeeman. His legacy is one of advancing his family’s centuries-old commitment to serving the town of Ellington and its constituents.
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

First Night Hartford readies to ring in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After two years of toned-down festivities, First Night Hartford is back to full strength to ring in the new year. “After everything we’ve been through, it’s important to get together and see other families,” Emilia Otfinoski said. The New Year’s Eve celebration is expected to bring thousands to Bushnell Park for […]
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Ralph Nader to announce new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have started to abandon coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader plans to announce the publication of the pilot edition of The Winsted Citizen. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will be the […]
WINSTED, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Manchester home on Cedar Street

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a Manchester home on Cedar Street Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the 1-alarm blaze just before 9 a.m. Officials have not stated whether or not there are any injuries from the fire. Fire crews and police are on the scene. There is no further information at this […]
MANCHESTER, CT
caribbeanlife.com

‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight

Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica. The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
248
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy