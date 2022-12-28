Boys Basketball: Windsor, EC win at Cecchini Challenge

Anthony Williams of Windsor goes for a contested shot against RHAM. Patrick Matthews for the Journal Inquirer

For Anthony Williams and the Windsor High boys basketball team, the third time was the charm Tuesday.

The junior’s third-chance putback in the final 10 seconds lifted the Warriors to a 58-56 win over Classical (Providence, Rhode Island) in the inaugural Jiggs Cecchini Holiday Basketball Challenge at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With the game tied 56-56, Williams missed a contested layup with 14.3 seconds to play. Classmate Jakeel Martin’s tip-in missed and junior Quintin Floyd grabbed the offensive rebound, but his floater hit off the front of the rim.