This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai said he lost access to $1.3 million in the FTX collapse, but that hasn't sunk his belief in the digital asset market. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he said he's already written off his FTX losses and sees almost no chance of getting his money back.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
How a 30-year-old mom made $120,000 in passive income in 9 months selling digital products online and only working 5 hours a week
Niki Puls, 30, started selling her first ebook in March and has already doubled the annual $60,000 salary she was making at her 9-to-5 marketing job.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
