Related
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...

